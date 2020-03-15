“I take it as a professional” – Sanjay Manjrekar responds by dismissing BCCI’s comment panel – cricket

Former Indian batsman and now-known presenter Sanjay Manjrekar reacted on Sunday as she was dismissed from the BCCI’s comment panel. In a tweet, Manjrekar said he accepts the decision from the Indian cricket board and said he accepted the job as a “great privilege”. “I have always considered comments a great privilege, but never. It is up to my employers whether they will choose me or not. I will always respect that,” he said.

Manjrekar, who has played regularly in the comment box during domestic matches in India for the last few years, is now expected not to be involved in IPL 2020, which should now start from April 15, instead of March. 29 due to the global outbreak of coronaviruses.

He was reportedly not present in Dharamsala during the first ODI between India and South Africa, which was flushed without a ball on Thursday. Other BCCI panel commentators Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Murali Kartik were, however, present at the scene.

While it was not clear why Manjrekar remained out, the report added that authorities were not happy with his work. “He may also be left out of the IPL panel. This is not over our head at this stage. But the fact is that they are not happy with his work,” a source told the Mumbai Mirror.

