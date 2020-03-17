“I think the President is branded” in Handle Coronavirus

Ret. Gene Jack Keane told Breitbart News that President Donald Trump is “on the mark” in addressing the coronavirus outbreak, contrasting the severity of the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009 and 2010 with the current viral spread.

“I think the president is on the mark to tackle this crisis,” Keane estimated. “I think it is unfortunate that people get politically involved with him and being a Republican should not be relevant at this time. The nation is facing a crisis. We have a leader in charge of that. We reach out and give it to him support if she’s a Republican or a Democrat, so I think we should approach the problem. “

Keane contrasted the 2009-2010 response to H1N1 swine flu with that of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“We were here already,” Keane said. “When we had the H1N1 swine flu in 2009 and 10, it was a pandemic. Sixty-one million people were infected in the United States – we already have thousands infected [with coronavirus] – and 12,000 more died in that two-year period. We didn’t go to the battle stations as it seems we are going now and it prevents everything from happening. “

Keane continued, “I think there is some overreaction, myself, when I look at it. I don’t think there is enough emphasis on how many people are recovering from this. Some people talk about the fact that not so much they were only seriously ill, but they had the COVID-19 virus and they would not have known they had it if they had not tried them – it was a surprise to them, now they are not all cases, but there are some. in many cases the recovery rate is very favorable. ”

“In the worst case scenario, the CDC said this is a two percent casualty rate,” Keane emphasized. “It’s 98 percent survival and they think the denominator is still not right because more people have it than they know, and they think that denominator will change, and they can fall into a category much closer to the flu. is, that’s 99.9% survival. “

The U.S. has already seen 22,000 flu deaths in the last flu season. According to the CDC, on March 7, “There have been at least 36 million flu-related illnesses, 370,000 hospitalizations and 22,000 flu deaths so far this season.”

Keane said, “I think we should put more emphasis on … the people recovering [from coronavirus] and talk about them. On TV and let them tell their fellow Americans what the her experience Today I heard one on TV and she had nothing She had a cough and now she’s on the mountain with a mountain bike and she’s exercising She’s sixty years old She was in good shape shape before you get it and it adapts to how it can be now and enjoy life. I think there are more things that seem to help people care about it. “

Keane concluded, “We are America. We can deal with this. We have the resources. We have the best healthcare system in the world. In general, we are very healthy people to get started. We will be good.”

Trump honored Keane with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday.

