Jada Pinkett Smith had a virtual meeting with the co-authors of the 2017 film A trip for girls in his Facebook show The Red Table.

Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall, also of Flossy Posse, joined Pinkett Smith on a video call that raised the inevitable theme of the sequel to a pretty comedy vacation.

Girls’ Quarantine Coronation Journey

In difficult times you just have to laugh with the BFF participants!

“I think we’re all down, we just want to make sure it’s weird,” Hall said of the second film. “That’s right and great.”

The girls trip made more than $ 100 million in the United States, with the first black screenwriter, Tracy Oliver.

Pinkett Smith has received many headlines over the past few months in Talk of the Red Table.

In February, she used the platform to directly confront Snoop Dogg over his attacks on US television company Gay King for blaming sexual abuse allegations against late basketball superstar Kobe Bryant. The rapper has since apologized.

“When you first went out and said what you said, you know that before Gail, my heart went down,” said Pinkett Smith.

“I felt like you were not only talking to Gail, but you were talking to me. I liked, ‘Oh no, Snoop took his stream from me, from Willow, from my mother.’