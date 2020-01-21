“I thought my time was running out”: why Hayley Holt’s “geriatric pregnancy” is no longer unusual

Breakfast host Hayley Holt announced today that she is pregnant with her first child.

The 39-year-old actor made the exciting announcement live this morning following speculation from viewers.

While sharing her happy news, Holt also revealed that it was something she had hoped for a long time, but feared it would never happen to her, given her age.

“I’m so happy because I’ve wanted this for a long, long, long time and I thought my time was running out and it’s not,” she shared with viewers at Breakfast.

While Holt was lucky to get pregnant a year before his 40th birthday, Statistics New Zealand shows that the median age of pregnant women with their first child in New Zealand is 28 years.

According to a 2012 New Zealand article, the most recent available, “The median age of mothers giving birth to their first child is around 28, two years younger than the average for all mothers.”

Although Hayley’s pregnancy at 39 is technically considered a “geriatric pregnancy” because she is over 35, her age is not unusual given the changing priorities of people in a modern era.

In a previous interview with the Herald, the president of Fertility Associates, Dr. Mary Birdsall, said that the age of women having their first baby tends to increase as people marry later, focus on their careers or choose to buy a house before having children.

“There is more acceptance from fertility clinics and it is often expected that fertility clinics can overcome the effects of aging,” she said.

Birdsall also said that in 2017, more than half of its customers were between 40 and 50 years old.

But, she warned, while fertility specialists can do incredible things, they can’t stop or reverse the effects of aging to allow women to have a baby using their own eggs.

“I would see someone every day who could not have children because of their position, because of their biology, and he was often shocked that science could not offer a solution.”

