‘I thought she was dead’: woman dragged under runaway Auckland bus opens after horror accident

The woman who was hit by a runaway double-decker bus while walking with her toddler in Auckland’s central business district opened up about their survival and how she thought her daughter was dead.

Renée Annan and her one-year-old daughter, Āria Hetaraka, were walking around the corner of Victoria and Albert Sts when the bus hit the hill and dragged the two along the ground.

A week after the horrific ordeal, Annan revealed in detail the moment when she let go of her baby’s hand, fearing that she was dead.

Renée Annan and her daughter Āria Hetaraka were walking in the central business district of Auckland when they were hit by a runaway bus. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“I heard screams so I turned around and saw the back of the big red bus,” she told 1 News.

“For a second, I thought it was just a reverse, then I realized it was not. It was going fast enough. It was about a second and then it was- above us.

“It was like it was really loud and hot, and I just felt like I was crushed. What I realized later was that I was dragged on the road with the bus . “

Speaking on social media, Annan continued to tell her incredible story of survival, saying it was the “worst minute of her life”.

“I’m still dealing, before I got out from under the bus and found Āria about a minute ago when I thought she was dead, she was ripped from my hand, which back then I thought it was a bad thing.

“This minute was the worst minute of my life.

Renée Annan and her daughter Āria Hetaraka were walking in the central business district of Auckland when they were hit by a runaway bus. Photo / Dean Purcell

“The bus stopped and I was screaming. Cries that haunted a lot of people.” Where is my baby “.

“Words cannot explain the relief of seeing her in the arms of the road worker,” she writes.

“Now, knowing that it was angels who tore our hands under this bus to protect her from being dragged on the road with me. Whatever that strength, she also kept her away from the wheels and let her cry out to passersby. ” What a fucking miracle. “

Āria was covered in tar before a road worker came to her rescue. A pediatrician walked by and checked Annan’s daughter before the paramedics arrived.

Āria was taken to Starship and discharged the same day.

Her almost 2-year-old daughter has recovered well and is “happy and laughing” with her family who have joined the couple.

Renée Annan. Photo / Facebook

The police serious crash unit initially visited the scene, but the investigation was entrusted to the Auckland District Road Police team.

Bus company owner Mark Gilbert said he fully cooperated with the police in their investigation.

“Our thoughts are with those who were injured yesterday and we fully support all those who need support.”

Gilbert said he couldn’t say if the handbrake was on because it was part of the police investigation, but “once we know more, we will update everyone.”

He said the driver involved in the accident took a few days off to relax after Monday’s event.

Police investigations were underway and WorkSafe said it had been informed of the incident.

.