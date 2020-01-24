Brad Pitt spoke about not taking the chance to play Neo The matrix in a new interview.

The actor received the Maltin Modern Master Award yesterday (January 22) at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he participated in an in conversation conversation.

Film critic Leonard Maltin, after whom the award is named, asked Pitt to reveal what roles he could remember. After the actor was initially unwilling to reveal these parts, he said, “I’ll give you one, only one, because I really believe it was never mine.”

The matrix

He went on to be offered the role of Neo and said, “I passed The Matrix on. I took the red pill. That’s the only one I call … I wasn’t offered two or three. Only the first one. Just to clarify that. I come from a place, maybe it’s my upbringing, if I didn’t understand it, it wasn’t mine. I really think that the role was never mine. It is not mine. It was someone else and they go and make it. I really believe in that. “

Pitt added: “If we were to do a show on the great films that I passed on, we would need two nights.”

In the meantime, a fourth rate in the Matrix franchise was confirmed last year. The next film in the series is slated for release on May 21, 2021 – the same day as John Wick 4. Keanu Reeves will play the main role in both films.

Matrix co-writer Lana Wachowski is the director of the upcoming sequel, in which Reeves will star alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and Jada Pinkett Smith.