I Tried out To Make That Viral Chip Bag Omelette & It truly is As Cursed As It Appears

Maybe it’s the point that currently being left to my own gadgets at household turns me into a stir-ridiculous fool, but I’ve the moment once more put my guts on the line for the sake of content. Welcome back, it’s good to have you here. This time I attempted to make that totally fucked up “cooking” “hack” exactly where you make an omelette in a potato chip bag.

Yep, this is my everyday living now.

I’ve tasted and rated Vodka Cruiser flavours. I’ve blind-tasted grocery store mud cakes in the showdown of the century. And now I have created a fucking eggy chippy log in a plastic bag, and eaten it.

Why do I do this to myself. Why.

For the uninitiated, here’s what the primary video clip looks like. It is by a group named Chef Club, and they’ve called it ‘Crispy Potato Chip Omelette’. The first video is from last yr but another person revisited it on Twitter this week, which is the place I saw it and was instantaneously repulsed.

Certainly horrendous, correct? Totally abhorrent. Shouldn’t be legal, and undoubtedly not edible.

What we’re executing listed here is cooking 4 eggs, some crunched up chips, cheese, and parsley in a shitty-ass sous vide for 15 minutes.

None of this should be ingested, at all, at any time. So I resolved to make it.

You should appreciate the fruits of my complete stupidity and iso-boredom beneath.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=GJxguVBfgPY

Actually? The chip omelette was not as terrible as I believed it would be. It’s very much in the realm of Intense Munchies Concoctions, but absolutely not one thing that I’d just whip up on a Friday evening to munch on whilst I’m viewing a movie.

In declaring that, I’m totally 100% not fucking earning this at any time all over again. I experienced a meeting straight just after producing it and invested that complete hour imagining I was likely to puke. I somehow experienced a scrap of hunger for evening meal, but even just observing my movie back again would make me come to feel so criminal.

So genuinely, never do this. I’ve accomplished it, and now you really don’t have to.

Probably make some great meatballs as a substitute.

Graphic:

Courtney Fry / Chef Club / Facebook