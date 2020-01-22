“I want dignity, I don’t want to die at home” – A cancer patient’s sincere fight to save the West London hospice

A cancer patient sincerely explained why she wants to die in a hospice at a meeting on the future of end-of-life care.

He came after a shortage of consultants to run the Pembridge Hospice in West London prompted a review of the care offered.

Georgina Lansley has a terminal pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor (NET) and spoke about her experience using daycare support at the St Charles Hospital hospice in Ladbroke Grove.

The Westminster resident, 59, with incurable stage 4 cancer said, “Pembridge is a lifeline to me.”

She said that a cancer diagnosis is “an assault on all the emotions you have, everything is falling apart around you.”

Miss Lansley said, “I want to die in a hospice. I do not want to die at home with my family and my children and grandchildren feeling responsible for taking care of me dying.

“I want dignity. I don’t want to lie in bed (at home) while waiting for a nurse to come. I don’t deserve this. This is the last act humanity can do for another human being, give them a dignified death. “

Patients could potentially have to “die alone” if a shortage of consultants caring for people at the end of their lives forced the 13-bed Pembridge Hospice to permanently close its hospital service.

It has been closed since 2018 after the departure of the previous consultant and has not been replaced.

Many worried residents attended a council meeting where the future of the hospice was discussed on January 20

Health activist Jim Grearly told the Kensington and Chelsea council’s special committee on social care and adult health (Monday, January 20): “Many of us have no families here and they can’t take care of us and a lot of our neighborhoods are hollowed out. Those of us who are older have transient neighbors who cannot take care of us.

“One of the consequences of closing Pembridge is that people are dying in isolation.”

The Hammersmith and Fulham Save Our NHS member said at the packed meeting – which drew people from several London boroughs: “Many of us do not appreciate the suggestion except with inadequate services that exist and will continue to exist, we will be told to be amateur doctors at home caring for people when all we can do is increase the pain and despair of those we cannot help. ”

He called for the reopening of Pembridge because it is easy for people to get to and visit their loved ones.

“People expect to live and die with dignity,” he added.

The temporary closure of the 13-bed hospice in October 2018 followed problems with finding a replacement consultant to supervise him.

He called for a review of end-of-life care offered by the Central and West London Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG).

Since then, beds have been found for patients who require specialized palliative care at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Royal Trinity Hospice in Clapham and St John’s Hospice in St John’s Wood in Westminster.

There is a shortage of palliative care consultants nationwide.

The Central and West London GCC is expected to release possible solutions for the service in February, which will then be discussed by the governing bodies of the relevant GCCs later in the year.

James Benson, chief operating officer of the Central London Community Healthcare Trust, which commissioned the Pembridge Hospice, said that during the review it was also impossible to hire a consultant.

St Charles Center for Health and Well-being, where Pembridge Hospice is based in Exmoor St, north of Kensington

Dr. Neville Purssell (CORR), President of Central London CCG, said that people wanted to choose their place of death. He said the review found that there was “unequal access to services” with only 48% of people in Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham and Westminster currently able to access community and day palliative care.

The report from a former director of nursing, Penny Hansford, includes a recommendation to close the hospice for inpatients and seek care elsewhere, while running a day care service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

However, nothing has been decided yet.

A woman at the meeting had lost several friends who died of cancer in the past 12 months.

She said that one of them died alone “in a pretty horrible condition” while waiting for a hospice bed.

She added, “We are talking about dying at home. I would say that you have the right to change your mind. “

And she explained that even though no one has complained about going to Trinity Hospice in south London, it does involve a long journey involving several changes of bus or underground.

A Brent man, whose son died in the South London hospice, said the long trip means parents can’t spend as much time as they want.

Merril Hammer of H&F Save Our NHS said: “There will be an increasing need. This part of London has a high proportion of single households. Many of them are elderly. They have no family or friends to care for them. This does not seem to have been taken into account for the management of end-of-life care. “

She also said that travel was a real problem.

“Travel is more difficult for the elderly – it is not easy to travel with three or four different bus or metro lines.”

She said it would be difficult to visit patients at the South London hospice there “on a regular basis”.

