I want to avoid confrontation, explains Syed Saddiq | Malaysia

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman delivers a speech at lunch with the Malaysia Future Leadership School on February 2, 2020 in Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, February 2 – Bersatu youth leader Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said he resigned and escaped by jumping over the fence before going on the “Jalan Tikus” (small path) to confront the The organizers and the police escape the “unwanted” group.

The youth and sports minister said he personally asked the inspector general of the police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, for advice after a group of around 200 people crushed and refused the meeting he attended in Ulu Tiram, Johor on Friday had to leave when they were asked to do.

“The organizer and the police (who were there) told me that if we faced them, things could escalate and get worse, and we obviously didn’t want a confrontation as it could be physical.

“So we chose a safe option, namely in the forest. I think not only me, but also Melaka Exco Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen and Mazlan Bujang, Chairman of Bersatu Johor. “

The group, wearing red and black T-shirts, allegedly shouted abusive words, threatened the members of the Bersatu youth, and asked Syed Saddiq to leave Johor.

After the incident, the police have arrested three people who are said to be involved in the excitement. – Bernama