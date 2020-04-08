I want to save. My partner wants to invest in stocks. Who’s right? – News – The Palm Beach Post

Warren Buffett’s meme with versions of the legendary investor’s advice to be afraid when others are greedy, and to be greedy when others are afraid, has gone on rounds on social media as the market spins and dizziness in recent weeks.

There is logic to this advice. But not everyone is interested in stock market risks, especially job security when there is so much uncertainty. If you’re part of a couple that makes joint financial decisions, figuring out what to do can be tricky.

This problem made the woman ask, how could she convince her husband to save and stop more money in stock? It’s an issue that requires both people in a relationship to explore their tolerance for risk and reach a compromise that makes them both feel safe.

Start with why

“Please stop putting all our money in the stock market.” And it doesn’t go so far that “our jobs are both vulnerable at the moment and we only have the cost of living for three months set aside, and that would make me more comfortable if we focused on increasing our savings instead of investing.”

We all have different tolerances for risk, especially when it comes to our money. A related investor is likely to see this as a great opportunity, while the saver wants more control.

Ask each other these questions

Start a discussion to help you measure your risk tolerance:

Realistically, how stable is your job? More than 10 million Americans have left unemployment in the past two weeks, and many of them believe they are in a fairly stable, resilient job. How well does your industry or business fit into the current environment?

If we both lost our jobs tomorrow, how long can we pay all our bills? Even if you could apply for unemployment, getting a first check can take weeks, so how long can you insure yourself and unemployment is enough if you still want to end?

If you’re not sure about your risk tolerance, you can simply Google “risk tolerance survey” and find dozens of options.

Just make the necessary budget

Use actual numbers to indicate the choices you plan to make for saving and investing at this time. Sit together and create “bare necessities”. This should include enough to meet your basic needs: protection, food, transportation, medicines, utilities, insurance, and debt payments.

How healthy are your cash reserves?

The general rule of thumb is that you should have a 3-6 month cost of living in an emergency fund. And now it is better to be on the conservative side of this rule, because we are still unclear when and when millions can return to work.

Now, this emergency fund doesn’t have to be your typical lifestyle. Just focus on that bare essential budget number. For example, if you need $ 3,000 a month in basic information, then you should have $ 18,000 in savings in emergency money.

If you don’t have at least six months of emergency savings, it would be wise to focus on your retirement account as an investment strategy and direct other money to the savings. In this way, you continue to invest in a tax-friendly way and increase savings to save the saver’s risk-bearing capacity.

Should I invest in the stock market now?

There are many reasons why people get the stock market. For many thousands of years, it has been a really smooth bull ride for the past decade, minus a few blips.

There are still people in stable economic conditions who have been set up to take advantage of the stock market. Maybe both both have secure jobs and healthy emergency savings with at least six months of living. Perhaps the saver is cautious about the stock market era and is still eager now that it is stormy. It is critical for the saver (and all of us) to remember that the stock market is cyclical, and its entire history shows us that recent volatility will end and the bull market will return.

While it may make good sense for this pair to continue investing in stocks, it is also important to be aware of how you invest. Now is probably not the time to try to teach day trading or complex investment methods unless you want to lose money. To quote the Omaha Oracle again: “Wall Street makes money from action. You make money from inaction. “

Erin Lowry has written the books “Broke Millennial Takes On Investing” and “Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping and Get Your Financial Life Together.”