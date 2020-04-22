“I want to see justice”: Riviera ammunition kills rear men – News – The Palm Beach Post

The day after Courtney Fobbs was killed on Riviera Beach, a fire came up on West 26th Street again. The second shooting will help police solve the murder.

RIVIERA BEACH – Ramona Fobbs realizes that the bullet that killed her son is probably not meant to be for Courtney, “a young black man who wants to be someone.”

“But it doesn’t help at all at the moment,” he said.

A third of his five sons, 32-year-old Courtney Fobbs, were fatally shot on the evening of April 10 as he stepped out of a car on West 26th Street on Riviera Beach.

His mother said Fobbs, the warranty manager, worked. He was hit by gunshot rifles starting nearby, like a 25-year-old man. Police records show that 35 rounds were fired from at least three different weapons.

As of Wednesday morning, the case remained unresolved. A police spokesman did not comment on whether Fobbs was intent and refused to talk about the suspected firearm issue.

So far, the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection with the shooting the day after Fobbs was killed provides a clear picture of what happened at 5 p.m. On April 10, across the street from the city police station.

Or more specifically, a glance at the weapons used together.

Friday, April 10th

For the past 2 1/2 years, Fobbs has worked as a bondholder in Joshua Choomack’s business at South City Bail Bonds near the Southeast County Jail on Gun Club Road near West Palm Beach.

Fobbs markets himself through social media messages, custom business cards, and dressing up his slogan “Call Court”. He knew how to connect with people, Choomack said.

Fobbs ’job was like the job of an independent contractor, Choomack said. Much of his work was done alone – making phone calls, collecting bonds, going to jail to send out a bond – but he had a corporate network with Choomack to get a hand if needed. In the afternoon he died. Fobbs had contacted Choomack to help him arrange for the bond to be sent because Fobbs was not available, Choomack said.

The 32-year-old threw himself into a job that his mother said he saw as a way to help his community at all hours of the night, often at the lowest moments of residents. He was alone with no children of his own – even though he fully embraced his uncle – and that allowed him to work often at unusual times, he said.

On the evening of April 10, she worked in the 1,000-block area of ​​West 26th Street, Ramona Fobbs said.

He is not sure what he did, but from what he has heard his son only recently, had arrived in West-26. day. He leaned to get out of the car when the firearm came.

When police arrived, Fobbs was dead. According to reports, they found his body on the ground on the driver’s side of the gray Ford Focus next door.

Another man Fobbs knew through a relative was injured during a gun fire. He is expected to survive. The Palm Beach Post did not get a 25-year-old comment.

Ramona Fobbs said her son was often hung in the area with the man, but wasn’t sure what he was doing that night. The police record does not specify where this man was in relation to Fobbs at the time of the shooting.

The researchers collected the covers of the 9 mm used tank as well as the .357 and .40 caliber salts. Evidence suggested that someone in the car exchanged fire with others outside the home on West-26. day.

His mother has heard that Fobbs was an unintentional victim. His killing came nearly three years after the day his younger half-wife, 23-year-old Cletreon Fobbs, was shot to death along Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach.

So far, no one has been accused of killing either of his brothers.

Saturday, April 11th

Less than 24 hours later, the city’s ShotSpotter system again detected a fire in the 26th West. No one was injured at the time.

According to police records, in a surveillance camera shot, three men shot a white Volkswagen at about 3:30 p.m. Authorities pointed out that the car simply looked over. However, the driver would not cooperate with the investigation.

Investigators found two different caliber cases that appeared to have fired from three separate guns.

Analyzing those shell enclosures with enclosures found the previous day, authorities decided the gun fired .357-caliber bullets used earlier on Friday during a fatal firing period.

Authorities recognized one of the men in the surveillance materials, 24-year-old Darryl Q. Harris II. That other man is suspected of firing a 0.357-caliber gun on Saturday, according to records.

Police said Harris and a third man fired 9mm guns. It is unclear whether either is believed to be made available for use in the April 10 murder.

Friday, April 17th

A week later, city police arrived at the house on West 27th Street in an armed manner, armed to look for evidence of both the killing of Fobbs and the day after the gunfire.

Police said Harris was at home, and when he saw the authorities, he ran from behind the house. He headed back inside when he realized the officers were at an angle to him.

Police arrested him on charges of opposing the arrest and later added on April 11 to charges related to the shooting, including firing a gun in public, firing a vehicle and illegal possession of a firearm because he had been convicted of a crime years earlier.

On Sunday, Harris sent a $ 50,000 guarantee loan and was released from the county jail.

Harris defense attorney Jack Fleischman said he intends to plead guilty to the charge.

Life without Courtney

The days of killing her son have been a fog for Ramona Fobbs.

“We’re just getting lost right now because Courtney is such a good person, don’t bother anyone,” he said.

Born and raised in Riviera Beach, Courtney Fobbs graduated from Suncoast High School and continued to study architecture at A&M University in Florida, her mother said. He moved back to Riviera Beach to take care of him before graduating.

While at home, Fobbs realized his dream of helping the city, he said, especially people entangled in the criminal justice system. He studied to be a bondman, got his license and had worked for years as one.

Fobbs helped people get out of jail. “He wanted to turn people around,” his mother said. It meant providing jobs, emotional support, and “literally a shirt off” if someone needed to.

“Whoever did it, I don’t know how they can sleep,” Ramona Fobbs said. “I want to see justice in what they did.”

