[i-was-at-istana-negara-yesterday,-says-salahuddin-ayub]

Datuk Salahuddin Ayub arrives at Istana Negara February 26,2020. — Photograph by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Feb 27 — Simpang Jeram assemblyman Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub mentioned he has not been capable to have an viewers with the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar at the Sultan Ibrahim Building right here yesterday due to the fact he was at the Istana Negara.

The Pulai MP, who is also Parti Amanah Negara deputy president, claimed he and the other MPs ended up at the Istana Negara for the a single-to-1 interview session with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“I could not make it thanks to the absence of time,” he reported in a assertion right now.

Yesterday, Sultan Ibrahim summoned all 56 assemblymen in the condition to listen to for himself on which coalition they supported. — Bernama