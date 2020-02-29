‘i-was-floored.’-blago’s-movie-birthday-want-comes-as-a-stunning-surprise-to-‘aunt-judy’-erwin

The Blago beat . . .

Who realized?

Seemingly NOT Blago.

But previous powerhouse State Rep. Judy Erwin bought it — and virtually dropped her cuppa java when she acquired notification via electronic mail Friday early morning of a special birthday shout-out to “Aunt Judy” from former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

“I was floored,” chuckled Erwin, who been given a person of Blago’s shout-out videos for a net assistance known as Cameo a new funds maker for the former law firm given that his release from federal jail recently.

“Rod experienced no thought I was “Aunt Judy,” chirped Erwin, who experienced been Blago’s seatmate in the state Legislature in 1992 and whose nephew, Matt Erwin, had ordered the surprise movie for his adoring aunt.

Erwin, once the government director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education, was stunned by the shout-out and the deal her nephew bought. “Matt acquired in early and only paid out $65 ahead of the price of Rod’s movies shot to $100 in a working day.”

Blago’s “Aunt Judy” Cameo also pointed out:

“I have an understanding of you’re a loyal Democrat and that you constantly voted for me. Thank you. God bless you, Aunt Judy and I hope to see you someday.”

Added Erwin: “The cameo is extremely funny, but it is also a little sad when you imagine of the previous governor obtaining to do pitches for people’s birthdays to make income.”