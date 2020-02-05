“I was in serious danger of dying”

Sinéad O’Connor said that a worrying video she posted on social media in 2017 came at a time when she thought she was “in serious danger”.

O’Connor raised concerns about her well-being in August 2017 after uploading a video to Facebook that openly shared her mental health and revealed that she had thoughts of suicide.

A subsequent statement from their representatives informed fans that the Irish singer was “safe” and “not suicidal”. She was “surrounded by love and looked after very well”.

O’Connor reflected on the difficult time during an interview on the Tommy Tiernan Show that aired last weekend, admitting that when she released the video in 2017, she was “really seriously in danger” and this therefore wanted to ask for help.

“It was shit in my life that drove me a little crazy, in the middle of which I had a radical hysterectomy that would drive anyone crazy,” said O’Connor. “I can laugh about it now (period), but it was terrible at the time. I don’t like to suffer. “

The singer, who recently converted to Islam and is named Shuhada Sadaqat, said that she no longer suffers from mental health.

“I’m the opposite (now) and it’s over, thank goodness,” she added. “And the great thing about getting mental is that you get well again. So it’s over.

“There is no point in looking back or back. When you get well, you just keep looking ahead. If I hadn’t tried as hard as I would, I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you, I really wouldn’t. “

