“I Will Be With You If The Weather Is Not Good” Offers a Warm and Sad Drama

In front of the finals on April 21, the cast of JTBC’s “I’ll Be With You If The Weather Is Bad” shares some closing comments about the drama.

“I’ll Come To You When The Weather Is Good” is a cellist-driven romantic drama that returns to its hometown after a long life in the city and falls in love with a local bookstore owner.

Park Min Young said, “We started filming in the cold, but it was spring before I knew it. With so many new experiences in making this drama, I will never forget. I feel like working with the seniors and the juniors good. Thank you for your supportive audience, and sincerely hope you will be healthy and happy in your daily life. “

Seo Kang Joon said, “In the spring of my time because many people crew and the crew members who work in order to produce production good. Now now pronounce goodbye, I am very sorry and disappointed, but I will appreciate the time that I sought the village warm I thank Lee Do Woo, author of the original work, and director, screenwriter, and member for playing Eun Seob, who is a gem of a character. Thank you to the audiences who love ‘I’ll Have You the Best Weather. I will greet you again with a new project. “

Lee Jae-wook said, “I want to play characters that are similar to those that can meet the real, and trying to act like a watch by the audience. I think that it could eliminate the taste tapes it over this production. Because of all the work depicts daily on the warm day of Buk Hyeon, so the movie was fun. Hope to see you again soon with a great opportunity. “

Kim Hwan Hee said, “I love and enjoyed filming as ‘Im Hwi’ on ‘I’ll Do It If The Weather Is Not Good’ and the weekly greetings thank you for your love Hwi. director, production staff, and cast. Please stay tuned to the end. “

Moon Jung Hee said, “I always regret when speakers speak about the character and I love the production. Set gratitude to all the people who love and watch ‘I will dig If Weather Nice.’ ”

Im Se Mi said, “I am sad gratitude, but I also feel a weight lifted. Bo Young might be the character who hates the audience, but to me, she is a person who can be someone else in addition I do not remember anymore. Like the title the drama, I hope that everyone can experience the warm every day. we hope you can make every day you can find yourself. “

The final episode of “I Will Be With You If The Weather Is Bad” airs April 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

