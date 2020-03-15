I will rule on Monday: Madhya Pradesh, President of Prajapati NP on floor test – News from India

Madhya Pradesh Mayor NP Prajapati on Sunday refused to pledge whether to order a passing exam in the Legislative Assembly on March 16 as directed by Governor Lalji Tandon Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

All eyes are on Prajapati, whose floor call to check – allowing or disabling it on Monday, the first day of the budget session – will have an impact on the prevailing political situation in the state governed by Congress.

“That will be known tomorrow,” Prajapti told reporters here when asked whose order prevails when ordering the floor test.

“I said yesterday that I am not going to make a decision in advance. This is a blind issue. I do not want to be a party to this. I will read my judgment tomorrow,” the president said.

The Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh was pushed to the brink on Tuesday when 22 MLAs resigned from the party, just after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia left the party. He later joined the BJP.

The Speaker has so far accepted the resignations of six of the 22 MPPs, reducing the effective power of the House to 222 and the new majority to 112. The opposition BJP has 107 MLAs.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for Public Relations PC Sharma said that although the governor had asked the Congress government to seek a no-confidence vote after his (governor’s) address in the Assembly on Monday, the Speaker was empowered to decide on the House’s action and would call on him on that.

However, the BJP chief in the Assembly, Narottam Mishra, said, “The Congress lost its majority. The governor says it was in the minority. I am not saying that … it was mentioned that the governor’s letter was addressed to the chief minister.”

According to sources, the BJP wants to pass the foot-and-mouth test on Monday, while Congress is committed to buying time with the hope of getting a return to a handful of rebel lawmakers.

