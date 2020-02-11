I won’t let you bully me

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg answered the President Donald Trumps Now deleted tweet calling for old comments on stop-and-frisk during the mayor of New York on Tuesday.

“I inherited the police practice from Stop-and-Frisk, and as part of our efforts to stop gun violence, it was overused. By the time I left office, I cut it by 95%, but I should have done it faster and earlier, ”Bloomberg said in a statement. “I am sorry and apologized – and I have taken responsibility for taking too long to understand the impact it has had on the black and Latin American communities.”

“In contrast, President Trump inherited a country that is marching towards more equality and divided us with racist appeals and hateful rhetoric,” he continued.

“Make no mistake, Mr. President. I am not afraid of you and will not let you bully me or anyone else in America,” Bloomberg concluded.

Bloomberg’s statement in response to Trump is misleading how and why Stop and Frisk was changed as a guideline in the first graphic pic.twitter.com/rlO8APK1Br

– Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 11, 2020

President Trump deleted a tweet titled “A Total Racist” on Tuesday after Bloomberg’s comments on stop-and-frisk surfaced.

Do you have a tip we should know? (Email protected)

,