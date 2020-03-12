‘I won’t take chances’: Kenny Chesney postpones Tampa demonstrate owing to coronavirus

FILE – In this April 3, 2016, file photo, Kenny Chesney performs at the 4th Once-a-year ACM Party for a Induce Competition at the Las Vegas Pageant Grounds in Las Vegas. Chesney will receive the Pinnacle Award all through the 50th once-a-year Place Songs Affiliation Awards, becoming a member of Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift as the only recipients. […]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Place celebrity Kenny Chesney will not be undertaking as scheduled in Tampa in May perhaps.

Chesney declared Thursday he’s postponing his Chillaxification tour dates by May possibly 28.

“These are uncertain times and Kenny Chesney feels the unrest,” the Tampa Sports activities Authority said in a statement. “It was not an effortless conclusion, but when you are invested in the musicians, the techs, the drivers and in particular the followers, it arrives down to 1 matter.”

The initially 11 reveals of his tour have been postponed, together with the scheduled May well 9 exhibit at Raymond James Stadium.

“You just can’t acquire hazards with no genuinely knowing the repercussions,” Chesney stated. “In moments of uncertainty, I will not consider possibilities with these I like. I simply cannot picture, as significantly as we really like currently being out there actively playing for the fans, becoming equipped to do that by the be concerned our nation is encountering. So, whilst we wait around to see how this horrible virus is heading to influence our state, I feel it’s only truthful to go these very first various dates now.”

The assertion launched Thursday claims the place star hopes to have new dates in area within six weeks. Any one who is not able to attend will be refunded.

“This is all uncharted,” Chesney stated. “I’m like absolutely everyone else: looking at the information, wanting to know when we may well know one thing concrete, not sure how this gets transmitted, fearful a person I know will catch it. I want to believe that this will all be all right in the end but proper now, I never come to feel like this possibility to No Footwear Country is value it.”

The tour was intended to kick off April 18. The singer now hopes to get started his tour on Might 30 in Pittsburgh.

