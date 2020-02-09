I would be afraid of Mitt Romney’s safety at CPAC

Chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Matt Schlapp said he would “actually be afraid for (Mitt Romneys) Physical Security ”when the Utah Republican Senator was allowed to attend the session this year.

In a detailed interview with Greta Van Susteren For Full Court Press, Schlapp was asked about the CPAC’s decision to exclude Romney from the event after voting for President’s witnesses Donald Trumps Impeachment. This CPAC announcement came before Romney took the next step by crossing party lines and voting to remove Trump from power for abuse of power.

Schlapp’s thoughts on the subject:

“We won’t identify him as a conservative. I guess if he came as a non-conservative and wanted to discuss a topic with us, we might let him come in the future. This year, I would actually be afraid of his physical security, who are people so mad at him. The biggest problem we have with Mitt Romney is not that he’s just an individual who follows his political course. It’s the fact that he lied to conservatives so continuously. He’s a guy who uses everything and loses. When he needed a conservative like Donald Trump one last time to support him in his Senate election, he wanted him, but when he gets the job in the Senate, he wants to distance himself from Trump them and lose them. “

Schlapp also claimed that Romney “didn’t want to have anything to do with us” since Romney appeared at Congress in 2012 and touted itself as “strictly conservative.”

