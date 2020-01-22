“I would exchange Arsenal’s Invincibles season for a Champions League medal,” Ray Parlor told talkSPORT

Ray Parlor has told talkSPORT that he will immediately exchange Arsenal’s famous Invincibles record for a Champions League win.

The Gunners legend made this claim in response to former Liverpool star Steve Nicol, who said he would prefer to see the Reds win the Premier League title this season with an unbeaten record instead of winning another European Cup or even tripling.

Getty Images – Getty

Should Liverpool sacrifice the Champions League and FA Cup to be the next Premier League Invincibles?

Nicol, who won the European Championship for the sixth time last season, believed that it would be a historic achievement for Jürgen Klopp’s team to remain undefeated as the third team in English football throughout the season. by former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy.

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal team from 2003/04 was the only team to do this feat in modern times. Preston North End was the only other English invincibles – in the first Football League season of 1888/89!

However, according to Parlor, the Reds will outperform Arsenal’s performance as they continue their breathtaking league run while you cannot escape as European champions.

And that’s why he would exchange the Gunners’ one-time golden Premier League trophy for a standard trophy if that meant he also had a Champions League medal in his collection.

“All day, I would, yes,” the former midfielder replied to Alan Brazil, host of the Sports Breakfast. “You don’t get a trophy for being undefeated.

AFP – Getty

Arsene Wenger received a gold replica of the Premier League Cup to commemorate Arsenal’s Invincibles season when he left the club in 2018 after 22 years

“Well, Arsene Wenger actually got a trophy because it was the first time in the Premier League, but I’d rather have a Champions League medal because it would always be there.

“I’m very proud to be undefeated and of course you don’t want anyone to beat or reach your record, but Liverpool has every chance and it would be a much bigger success, they will have more points than we did.

Liverpool’s fan described it as “shame” that he would reject the Champions League title and become the next Invincibles

“What a success it would be if they could do it, but if they could keep the Champions League and win the doubles, every Liverpool fan would want that.”

“I am sure that every Liverpool fan would like to be back in the Champions League final and I would sacrifice undefeated to win it again.”

Listen to a clip by Ray Parlor about the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast!