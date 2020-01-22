I would like to “like” Pompeo, Mulvaney, Perry to testify, but that would be a “national security problem”

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he “would like” to have senior officials involved in his Ukrainian scheme testify in the Senate removal process, but that would pose a “national security problem”.

At a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump told reporters that he would “rather” testify former national security adviser John Bolton, but “the problem with John is that it is a national security issue. “

“You can’t have someone who works for national security,” said Trump. “If you think about it, John, he knows some of my thoughts. He knows what I think of leaders. “

He also stressed that Bolton’s departure from the White House was less than peaceful.

“You don’t like people testifying when they’re not leaving on good terms,” ​​said Trump.

The President has raised the same issue with regard to the potential testimony of Mick Mulvaney’s acting White House chief of staff, even though he “would love it if Mick left.”

He continued with the same apology about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: “I would very much like Mike Pompeo to testify, but again, this is a national security issue.”

And then Trump made a similar comment about Perry, saying he “would like” his energy secretary to testify.

“But we are dealing with national security,” he said.

