I would make Michelle Obama VP Pick “In a Heartbeat”

[integration] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SI0IPLA7KRQ [/ embed]

Former Vice President and supposed candidate for Democratic presidential nomination Joe Biden he said he would put the former First Lady Michelle Obama on his ticket “in a heartbeat” when asked if he would consider such a move.

On Monday, Biden spoke John Delano, political editor of the PBS station in Pittsburgh KDKA, on a variety of topics – including a remix of the twice-successful Obama / Biden ticket.

“Where are you in the name of the current partner and will you commit that this person would be a woman of color? Delano asked.

“No, I will commit to being a woman, because I think it’s very important that my government looked like the public, it looked like the nation,” Biden said, but he also noted that “I’m committed to becoming a woman of color in the Supreme Court.” “

“It does not mean that there will be no vice president,” Biden added.

“As for who will choose, as soon as we start the process, we will soon announce the committee I have appointed to reconsider it and start examining the background of the various possible candidates. And that’s just beginning, “said Biden.

“But I’ve heard some speculation about Michelle Obama as vice president,” Delano said. “If he told you he’d be your partner, would you ask her?”

“Well, I’d beat her to the heart,” Biden said. “She is wonderful, she knows the opposite, she is a very beautiful woman.”

Biden made the news in March when he pledged to name a woman on his ticket, and has previously said he would prefer to choose a woman of color as his representative.

A recent national poll of black voters found that 55 percent said a black partner would increase enthusiasm for Biden, while a similar poll in January found that 27 percent of “black voters” were “nationally significant.” for the Democratic candidate to choose a black partner.

Watch the above clip via KDKA.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protection]

.