“I wouldn’t be particularly happy” if I were Trump

Color Fox News host Chris Wallace is disappointed.

Tuesday evening, during a debate in the Senate on the amendments of the senatorial minority Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to summon witnesses and key documents within the framework of the recall trial, Wallace declared that the lawyers of the dismissal of Trump, Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, “made a mistake” by simply insisting that President Donald Trump did nothing wrong, with little substance in their arguments.

“They basically say, ‘There’s nothing to do here, this is all wrong,’ while House directors take every second of their hour to do whatever they want to do,” said the Fox News host, claiming that Cipollone and Sekulow had made little use of their time.

“I don’t know why you wouldn’t take the time and every second you have to argue on behalf of the president,” he said. “If I were the president watching this, I wouldn’t be particularly happy.”

Watch Wallace below:

Chris News of Chris News strikes the performance of Trump’s attorneys in the Senate trial: “If I were the president watching this, I would not be particularly pleased.” pic.twitter.com/6ZG9REJG6K

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) January 22, 2020