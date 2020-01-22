i2c, CashFlows team helps payment card issuers

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

The technology company for payment processing and digital banking i2c has partnered with the payment service provider CashFlows to bring benefits to payment card manufacturers across Europe, i2c announced on Wednesday (January 22).

With the i2c integrated platform, CashFlows can offer potential customers a wider range of future-oriented solutions.

“We are pursuing a partner-led launch approach to strengthen existing thinking in the industry,” said Jonathan Bennett, CashFlows Chief Commercial Officer.

He added that i2c not only plays a role in this strategy, but also understands that by combining performance, agility and time to market, customers will benefit from the benefits of “truly differentiated offerings”.

i2c offers a global, integrated platform that is “highly configurable” and provides comprehensive support to CashFlows customers. The single platform also enables customers to bring almost any type of digital banking or payment solution to the market – credit, debit and prepaid programs.

Ted Dargan, director of global partnerships, alliances and initiatives at i2c, said that the CashFlows partnership “brings disruption and new solutions to the market” and the demand for a single platform suitable for every digital banking and payment program is increases.

“Our partnership serves mutual customers who are successfully expanding their programs to new markets today, and assures program managers what they need for the success and growth of their business,” added Dargan.

I2c was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Silicon Valley. The company supports millions of users in over 200 countries and territories.

Cashflows was founded in 2010 and was one of the first independent UK payment companies to be accepted as a main member of both Visa and Mastercard.

In October, i2c partnered with Evolve Bank & Trust, a financial services company insured by FDIC, to offer a comprehensive portfolio of customizable credit, debit, prepaid and DDA solutions. The partnership enabled Evolve to offer its FinTech customers the opportunity to develop bespoke banking and payment products.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.

Credit, Direct Debit, Digital Banking, Europe, i2C, News, Partnership, Partnerships, Payment Solutions, Prepaid, Silicon Valley, UK, What’s Hot