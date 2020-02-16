[iaabo-board-27-basketball-tournament-highlights]

Headed over to the IAABO Board 27 basketball event in Woburn to capture a quartet of online games. Listed here are some of my requires from the the 4 contests.

DIVISION 1 BRACKET

FRANKLIN 58, BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM 41: The matchup everybody was waiting around for – the two premier teams in Japanese Mass. and the two premier players in Franklin’s Ali Brigham and Bridgewater-Raynham’s Shay Bollin.

As is normally the case in these epic matchups, the supporting solid is the distinction and Saturday was a different scenario in point.

Megan O’Connell tallied 14 details and Olivia Quinn extra 13 as the leading-rated and undefeated Panthers led from commence to finish. The 6-foot-four Brigham turned in an additional stable effort and hard work with 19 factors, 15 rebounds and five assists.

Bollin did her section to keep Bridgewater-Raynham afloat with 21 details, while Kenzie Matulonis included 10, but this was the working day of the Panther.

CATHEDRAL 59, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 55: A difficult-fought fight concerning a pair of prime-5 plans went down to the wire right before No. four Cathedral prevailed to go to 13-one on the season.

Mackenzie Daleba (seven factors) and Ariana Vanderhoop (13 factors, 10 rebounds) are the residence names, but this victory was more about the supporting cast. Ciana Gibson tallied a video game-large 20 details, which includes a pair of cost-free throws to seal the offer, Kiara Ansley scored 13 details and Tayla Barros included a pair of monster treys in the fourth quarter.

If at any time there was a activity that Central Catholic could have made use of Nadeshka Bridgewater, it was this one. The speedy guard, who is sidelined indefinitely with a damaged bone in her hand, would have aided in opposition to the more quickly Cathedral gamers.

Nevertheless, Central Catholic battled with a tenacity that has outlined Casey Grange’s group. The Raiders fought an uphill struggle from the start off and hardly ever relented. Claire Finney scored 14 of her 17 points in the next half, whilst Emily Downer additional eight factors in the fourth quarter.

DIVISION two BRACKET

BRAINTREE 54, HINGHAM 48: Braintree arrived into Woburn as the group with the most on the line. The Wamps experienced to acquire 1 of the two online games to make the tournament, no uncomplicated feat provided the point that two of the 3 teams in the Div. 2 discipline (Norwood and Hingham) had been amid the best 14 groups in Jap Mass. in the most recent Boston Herald poll.

The sport was a microcosm of Braintree’s period, a roller coaster experience put into 32 minutes. The Wamps confirmed flashes of superb perform at instances, though having difficulties at many others (no surprise presented this is in essence a model new workforce).

If there is cause for optimism in Braintree, it really should come in the fact that two of the essential gamers in the earn over Hingham (Hailey Sherrick and Adrianna Casanova) are sophomore.

You have to be delighted for initial-yr head mentor Matt Freeman. He did what everybody claims you should really not do: be the particular person to exchange a legendary coach (Kristen McDonnell). Freeman took his lumps for guaranteed, but stayed the class, and Braintree will be dancing in the postseason.

NORWOOD 66, Concord-CARLISLE 31: The Mustangs hang their hat on defense and Saturday was no distinctive. Had it not been for a late mini-spurt by the Patriots, they would have been the seventh straight crew to fall short to crack the 30-point mark in opposition to Norwood.

No. 12 Norwood was never ever challenged in winning its 17th straight game. Sophomore Megan Olbrys, one particular of many underclassmen participating in a key position, led the way with 20 factors.

On a side note, it was awesome catching up with previous Lexington Large boys assistant basketball coach Tom Brincklow, whose daughter Taylor begins for Norwood. Lots of laughs reminiscing about the late Lexington coaching legend Bob Farias and the influence he had on quite a few life.