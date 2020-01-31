IAB Rolling Heavies: Audrey Kuah from Dentsu Aegis Network about the joy of problem solving creatively

IAB Singapore’s Rolling Heavies series is back, and more of the most influential digital executives in Asia Pacific answer bike questions.

This is the third series that was created by IAB Singapore in collaboration with the Cloud Video Creation Platform 90 Seconds and which The Drum can host exclusively. In this series, Miranda Dimopoulos, Chief Executive Officer and Ambassador of IAB Singapore in Southeast Asia, interviews high-ranking industry leaders about their careers as they drive along Singapore’s East Coast Park.

In the latest episode, Audrey Kuah, General Manager, Global Data Innovation Center and General Manager, Media, Asia Pacific, Dentsu Aegis Network and IAB SEA Regional Board Member, speaks about the joys of creative problem solving and is proud to deliver tangible profits to customers.

Watch the rest of the series to learn about past episodes, including leaders from GroupM, Comscore, and SPH.

// Presented in this article