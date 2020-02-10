IAB, Zenith, Digitas, Hello Fresh: Meet the jury of the Drum Digital Advertising Awards EU 2020

IAB UK, The Digital Voice, Too Many Dreams Ltd., Zenith, Digitas, Blue Stripe Media and Hello Fresh are among the industry experts who judge The Drum Digital Advertising Awards Europe 2020.

These awards recognize and highlight the best examples of digital advertising in practice and reward those who actively show that what they do every day works for their customers.

The contributions are open to anyone who can demonstrate that they offer a high-quality service or technology.

Below is a breakdown of the seven jury members:

IAB UK

Jane McNeill

manager

McNeil is the COO of the IAB. Previously, he was COO of Work Club and CEO of Agency Republic for clients such as O2, Nivea, Sony, Cancer Research UK and Diageo. Before founding Agency Republic, McNeil was a customer service director at Claydon Heeley and managed the British Airways account for six years.

I look forward to submissions from across the industry and hope to see the culmination of effective creativity

The digital voice

Julia Smith

founder

Smith is an independent digital consultant specializing in brand security, fraud prevention, ethical trading, piracy, programmatic trading, advertising, PR, sales training, motivational speeches, advertising trading and digital strategy. Her longstanding customers include Impact, Tug, Improve Digital & The 614 Group. Her other clients included whiteBULLET, lawyers from Philip Lee, Grapeshot, Lexteq, Inskin Media, Admonsters and IFPI.

I have high expectations for this year’s submissions as we have seen an increase in innovation, automation and creativity as an industry in the past 12 months. I am looking forward to meaningful video evidence, testimonials and creative examples to bring the contributions to life and tell a convincing story. It is particularly important to explain which problem you have solved and then to demonstrate what you have achieved with convincing results.

Too many dreams

Stephen Jenkins

Founder and CEO

Jenkins has worked with brands in the creative, advertising and mobile sectors for over 20 years

Industries, including the creation of two own successful companies – ShuffleDrop Management and

Too many dreams limited.

I am a newcomer and am fascinated by the new possibilities with which digital audiences can be addressed and excited. Given that “traditional” advertising channels like TV, audio and OOH are all getting digital feed, I will really be interested in where brands and their agencies have managed to connect different channels to create a more integrated brand experience, especially if so, rise to sequential storytelling across multiple channels. Too Many Dreams focuses on serving emerging technology brands. That’s why I’m particularly excited about laureates from startups and companies that haven’t yet considered attending an industry award ceremony that is as prestigious as The Drum Digital Advertising Awards.

zenith

Thiago Correa

Head of Performance Media

Correa started his career at Zenith seven years ago and joined one of the first dedicated social teams in the UK. He has worked for numerous agency brands, including O2, Aviva, eOne, RBS, Mercedes & H & M.

I’ll look for entries that don’t just focus on one-off executions, but really aim to transform their customers’ approach to digital. What will really impress me is the focus on measurements and demonstrable results.

Digitas

Leila Seith Hassan

Head of Data and Analytics

Seith Hassan has worked in large creative agencies and niche data consulting companies in Australia, the United States and Europe for the past 12 years. Her analytical experience spans a variety of clients, including American Express, Vodafone, IBM, British Airways and Nestle

We have seen such significant advances in technology and how we can use data recently. I’m excited to see how brands use these advances to better connect with audiences. So that something stands out – I want to see how insights have affected the creative and how this in turn has affected the results. I want the contributions to be transferred end to end.

Media with blue stripes

Justin Pearse

partner

Pearse has been in the digital media industry for over twenty years and has various roles in journalism, brand content and PR. He founded and ran the award-winning Drum Studios, The Drum’s branded content arm, before joining Digiday to found the Custom in Europe creative agency. Pearse has transformed from a digital journalist to an advisor to some of the largest technology companies and agencies for their content marketing strategy.

What I can’t wait to see are some really powerful data uses to promote creativity in advertising. Using data to control the creative way advertisers communicate with their customers delivers some incredible results. It will be exciting to see how the new integrated experiences are conveyed to consumers through the skilful handling of data.

Hello fresh

Carolina Vicente

Vice President and Senior Director Paid Marketing, worldwide

Vicente is currently Vice President of Payment Marketing at HelloFresh Global. She is a senior marketing leader, ex-Google and executive board advisor with 18 years of global marketing experience. Before joining HelloFresh, she worked for Google for five years and advised some of the UK’s largest financial services companies on their strategies for growing market share.

This event is one of the most prestigious in the industry and healthy competition is high! I’m really looking forward to this year’s posts, especially how brands have adopted automation and creative best practices to better understand their customers and engage the right audience on a large scale. I am particularly looking forward to seeing video samples where brands bring their story to life under a growing lens.

These awards can be submitted. Make sure you submit your great work before Friday, February 14th.

The awards are partnered by The Trade Desk