IAF plane evacuates 58 coronavirus-struck Indians from Iran – News from India

An Indian Air Force (IAF) transport plane on Tuesday returned 58 Indians in which 237 people have died from coronaviruses so far, PTI reported.

The C-17 Globemaster, the largest military aircraft on the IAF list, which left for Tehran on Monday night, landed at Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad this morning, from where passengers were taken to a medical facility for testing. India currently has 46 positive coronavirus cases nationwide.

# WATCH IAF C-17 Globemaster carrying the first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims will land at Hindon Air Force Unit in Ghaziabad, Tehran, Iran. #CoronaVirus https://t.co/soTRjNkYl9 pic.twitter.com/kXvDMzcAtY

– ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

Iran, which is one of the hardest hit countries by the coronsvirus, has witnessed an outbreak of infections with over 7,000 positive cases. About 2000 Indians live in Iran.

The IAF plane landed. Mission completed.

On to the next one.

– Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 10, 2020

“The IAF plane has landed. The mission is complete. On the next, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

On Monday, Jaishankar met with parents of students stranded in Iran, as well as representatives of the tourism industry, in an unexpected visit to Srinagar. About 300 people from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are among Indians stranded in Iran.

The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims brought from #Iran. An IAF C-17 has flown in from Tehran and is expected to land in Hindon soon. pic.twitter.com/IqZ8NUK1M6

– Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 10, 2020

Tuesday’s evacuation was the second such C-17 Globemaster exercise in the last two weeks. In the first exercise, 76 Chinese Indians and 36 foreign nationals were evacuated on February 26 from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims disembarked from an IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft that landed at Hindon Air Station in Ghaziabad, Iran. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/IXYOu0sSkq

– ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

India has conducted four evacuations so far. The first two were on Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, when 647 Indians from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, were flown by Air India Boeing 747.

A special flight from Iran arrived on Saturday with samples of 110 Indian Indians. Samples were sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to check if any of these people were infected with the virus.

