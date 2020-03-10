IAF’s C-17 brings back 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran

A C-17 ‘Globemaster’ plane of the Indian Air Force in Hindon airbase | PTI Photo

New Delhi: A military transport plane of the Indian Air Power (IAF) introduced back again 58 Indians from coronavirus-strike Iran on Tuesday, formal stated.

The plane, a C-17 Globemaster, was despatched to Tehran on Monday night.

About 2,000 Indians are residing in Iran, a state that has witnessed growing numbers of coronavirus cases in the past few days.

“The IAF aircraft has landed. Mission finished. On to the up coming,” Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, he reported, “First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims currently being introduced back from Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and envisioned to land soon in Hindon.”

“Thanks to the efforts of our Embassy @India_in_Iran and Indian health care staff there, running under difficult disorders. Thank you @IAF_MCC. Value cooperation of Iranian authorities. We are operating on the return of other Indians stranded there (sic),” Jaishankar added.

The aircraft landed at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, from wherever the passengers were get to a health-related facility.

In accordance to latest stories, 237 individuals have died of novel coronavirus in Iran when the range of beneficial circumstances stands at all around 7,000.

It is the next this kind of evacuation by the C-17 Globemaster in the last two weeks.

On February 27, 76 Indians and 36 overseas nationals have been introduced back again from the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan by the plane of the Indian Air Pressure.

The C-17 Globemaster is the most significant armed forces plane in the IAF’s stock. The airplane can have big combat devices, troops and humanitarian support throughout lengthy distances in all weather conditions conditions.

4 days ago, a Mahan airline aircraft brought swab samples of 300 Indians from Iran to India.

