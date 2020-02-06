Ian Anderson about reuniting Jethro Tull: “it’s a tricky one”

Ian Anderson poured water on the idea of ​​a Jethro Tull reunion.

In an interview in the new issue of Classic Rock, Anderson says: “It would be a very busy stage. And in many cases those old band members no longer play and they have not been playing for years. It is a tricky one.

“I’ve always felt uncomfortable about the idea of ​​getting the old band back together, because which edition of the band are we talking about? It would be a favorite to choose people and not others. And I don’t have any favorites. ”

Anderson, who starts the Ian Anderson on the Jethro Tull 2020 Tour – an evening of intimate chat and music – in May, and performs an 11-day band tour entitled Jethro Tull: The Prog Years later in the year, also says that The make-up band is less important than the music that is performed.

“If the show is all Jethro Tull repertoire, I think that’s Jethro Tull,” he says. “If you were watching Wikipedia two or three years ago, it said,” Jethro Tull was … “Now, the past is gone, because of a certain reluctance that Jethro Tull continues.”

He adds: “I have always argued that Jethro Tull is as good as the Beatles. The Beatles still sell millions of records and downloads. The glorious entertainment is that your work lives on after you.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Anderson talks in depth about Jethro Tull’s past, including their classical albums, and the night they defeated Metallica into a Grammy.

Ian Anderson on Jethro Tull 2020 Tour

April 4: Yeovil Westlands

April 21: Bristol St George’s

April 22: Cheltenham Town Hall

May 3: Lincoln Drill Hall

May 4: Leeds City Variety

May 5: Buxton Opera House

May 17: London Blackheath Halls

May 18: Southend On Sea Palace Theater

May 19: May Guildford G Live

Ian Anderson and the Jethro Tull Band: The Prog Years Tour 2020

Sep 30: Aylesbury The Waterside

01 Oct: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Oct 03: Blackburn St George’s Hall

Oct 4: Perth Concert Hall

Oct 05: Glasgow Pavilion Theater

06 Oct: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall

Oct 8: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Oct 09: Brighton Dome

Oct 10: Poole Lighthouse

Oct 12: Hexagon reading

Oct 13: Bath The Forum