Ian Anderson about reuniting Jethro Tull: “it’s a tricky one”

Ian Anderson poured water on the idea of a Jethro Tull reunion.
In an interview in the new issue of Classic Rock, Anderson says: “It would be a very busy stage. And in many cases those old band members no longer play and they have not been playing for years. It is a tricky one.
“I’ve always felt uncomfortable about the idea of getting the old band back together, because which edition of the band are we talking about? It would be a favorite to choose people and not others. And I don’t have any favorites. ”
Anderson, who starts the Ian Anderson on the Jethro Tull 2020 Tour – an evening of intimate chat and music – in May, and performs an 11-day band tour entitled Jethro Tull: The Prog Years later in the year, also says that The make-up band is less important than the music that is performed.
“If the show is all Jethro Tull repertoire, I think that’s Jethro Tull,” he says. “If you were watching Wikipedia two or three years ago, it said,” Jethro Tull was … “Now, the past is gone, because of a certain reluctance that Jethro Tull continues.”
He adds: “I have always argued that Jethro Tull is as good as the Beatles. The Beatles still sell millions of records and downloads. The glorious entertainment is that your work lives on after you.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Anderson talks in depth about Jethro Tull’s past, including their classical albums, and the night they defeated Metallica into a Grammy.
Ian Anderson on Jethro Tull 2020 Tour
April 4: Yeovil Westlands
April 21: Bristol St George’s
April 22: Cheltenham Town Hall
May 3: Lincoln Drill Hall
May 4: Leeds City Variety
May 5: Buxton Opera House
May 17: London Blackheath Halls
May 18: Southend On Sea Palace Theater
May 19: May Guildford G Live
Ian Anderson and the Jethro Tull Band: The Prog Years Tour 2020
Sep 30: Aylesbury The Waterside
01 Oct: Leicester De Montfort Hall
Oct 03: Blackburn St George’s Hall
Oct 4: Perth Concert Hall
Oct 05: Glasgow Pavilion Theater
06 Oct: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall
Oct 8: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Oct 09: Brighton Dome
Oct 10: Poole Lighthouse
Oct 12: Hexagon reading
Oct 13: Bath The Forum