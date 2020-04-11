Ian Anderson and Leslie Mandoki say We Say Thank You

Ian Anderson has teamed up with his mate, German-Hungarian musician Leslie Mandoki, on a song that honours necessary personnel for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis. We Say Thank You is a devotion to all people on the frontline, from the medical doctors to grocery retail outlet workers, in the unbelievable Coronavirus fight.

“My to start with reaction was – ideally not yet another sanctimonious, self-serving and smug pop star utterance we can truly do without having,” says Anderson of his have involvement. “But – when I really listened to the grasp tracks and loaded them up in my audio recording software package I was very touched by the uncomplicated and direct sentiments of the lyrics. So the ordinarily-cynical and grumpy Mr A made the decision to give it a go.”

Created by the Hungarian-born/German producer/songwriter/bandleader of Soulmates (which has showcased Ian by the many years), We Say Thank You was prepared in the context of Mandoki’s have isolation in Germany, where by his medical doctor spouse, Eva, is a first speak to doctor.

“Of system, we all thank the brave, hardworking entrance-line medics and treatment personnel about the earth,” Anderson provides. “But he managed to set into the lyrics references to the police, grocery clerks, supermarket personnel far too. Even the dark reference to the speculators generating a killing from the existing disaster. They know who they are.

“I would like to incorporate to the checklist those essential worker people who it was impossible to squeeze into a three moment song: the farmers and all these in foods manufacturing, distribution and retail the fishermen out there on the substantial seas the refuse collectors our navy who continue to keep us safe and sound the delivery guys and girls who consider to ensure our provides with necessities journalists and information-gatherers who hold us informed with typically depressing but often uplifting tales from around the globe the clinical and financial advisors to governments who have to carry the can, if and when they get it wrong, as regretably they sometimes will in this ever-evolving and elaborate planet condition.

“And, of system, all the other workers who continue on to toil in the track record to hold this planet turning, if a tiny additional slowly and gradually, for the the months to occur. To all, we say, thank you.”

You can check out the video for We Say Thank You below.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=l0Y6XFZw7Hk