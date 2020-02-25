ian-anderson-denies-rift-with-led-zeppelin-and-robert-plant

Ian Anderson has mirrored on the supposed ‘feud’ between him and previous Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant. Jethro Tull toured with Led Zeppelin 2 times in the United States, and in a the latest interview with Eamon O’Neill with the eonmusic web page, Anderson poured scorn on the rumours that exist of a supposed rift.

“When people request me about my ‘feud’ with Robert Plant, then they can expect a sharp retort, simply because there was never a feud among me and Robert Plant it is one particular of these absurd things that would seem to come up,” Anderson suggests.

“We seldom spoke, significantly to Robert, who was on a bigger aircraft, as a vocalist, and as a person,” he proceeds, reminiscing of the occasions Tull supported Led Zeppelin. “Jimmy Page was a minor little bit far more welcoming, but Bonham, you steered a mile absent from, due to the fact he was a raving nutcase! He was often well mannered enough to me, but I in all probability just observed him on a rare excellent mood.

“I assume to some extent, the stories of Led Zeppelin becoming hell raisers who barged their way across The us, there is an complete component of reality about it, but probably wildly exaggerated.

“I don’t forget meeting Robert Plant, and he claimed “I hope we can put that driving us”, and I claimed “what?”, and he said, “whatever it as we are supposed to be feuding about”, and I mentioned “exactly!” We never ever had a feud, mainly because we didn’t truly converse. Led Zeppelin were Led Zeppelin they have been rock gods, and we were being the humble help act.”

Anderson also talked about the progress on his new solo album, which is slated for launch afterwards this year.

“It’s an additional of these albums that is loosely outlined as remaining ‘progressive rock’ it is a thematic, conceptual album that has, I feel, very carefully viewed as lyrical references. But supplying the game away saying “well, this is what it’s about”, it alternatively normally takes the exciting out of it for folks who are going to search powering the lyrics and see what is the typical thread.”

He continued: “This job interview may well have concluded with me declaring “yeah, I’ve just completed the very last mixes of the new album!”, but the truth is that nonetheless yet again, I had January and February set apart for performing to total the new album, and that has just disappeared. So, I can confidently predict that someday in the following 10 years, this album will be produced!”

Ian Anderson will be touring during 2020.