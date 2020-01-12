Ian McLaughlin and Miguel A. Villalon identified as 2 American soldiers killed by a bomb in Afghanistan

Loading...

KABUL, Afghanistan – Two US soldiers were killed and two others injured on Saturday when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Military officials identified the two soldiers killed as the 29-year-old Staff Sergeant. Ian P. McLaughlin of Newport News, Virginia; and Pfc, 21 years old. Miguel A. Villalon of Joliet, Illinois. The two soldiers were assigned to the 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The Taliban took responsibility for the attack on Saturday. A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, said that it had happened in the south of Kandahar province.

More than 2,400 U.S. soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan. Last year was the deadliest for the U.S. military since 2014, with 23 U.S. soldiers killed, even as Washington entered into peace talks with the Taliban.

The latest attack seemed certain to block further efforts to reignite peace talks between Washington and the Taliban.

US Peace Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has pressured insurgents to declare a ceasefire or at least reduce the violent attacks. This would provide a window into which the United States and the Taliban could forge an agreement to withdraw all American troops. The agreement would also establish a roadmap for direct talks from Afghanistan to Afghan, defining the country’s future after the war.

Taliban leaders decided in late December to support a temporary ceasefire to allow the signing of a peace agreement, but never said when it would come into force. The final approval required from their leader, Maulvi Hibatullah Akhundzada, has never been announced.

Earlier on Saturday, NATO and Afghanistan officials confirmed that a road bomb had hit a US military vehicle, without mentioning casualties. In a brief statement, a NATO spokesperson said officials were “still assessing the situation and would provide more information as soon as it was available”.

An Afghan official said the attack took place in the Dand district of Kandahar province. The official was not allowed to speak to the media and requested anonymity.

The Taliban now control or control about half of Afghanistan. Activists continue to carry out almost daily attacks on Afghan and American forces, even when they have peace talks with the United States. Dozens of Afghan civilians are also killed in crossfire or by road bombs posed by activists.

In November, two US soldiers were killed when their helicopter crashed in eastern Logar Province. The U.S. military at the time said preliminary reports did not indicate that it was caused by enemy fire, although the Taliban claimed to have shot down the helicopter – an assertion that the U.S. military rejected as false.

The United States currently has approximately 13,000 troops in Afghanistan. About 5,000 of them carry out counter-terrorism missions. The rest are part of a larger NATO mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces.

US Ambassador John Bass left Kabul last week, ending his two-year tenure as the first US diplomat.

