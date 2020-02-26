ian-somerhalder-associates-with-paul-wesley-to-start-a-new-bourbon-line

WENN / Instar

For the duration of an visual appearance on & # 39 The Kelly Clarkson Show & # 39 , the previous star of & # 39 The Vampire Diaries & # 39 He talks about the development of the bourbon firm The Salvatore Brothers together with his brother on display screen.

Ex "The Vampire Diaries"stars Ian Somerhalder Y Paul Wesley They have released a new bourbon line.

The two good friends established The Salvatore Brothers and their very first initiative will be a new drink continue to without having a title.

"The Salvatore brothers have bourbon," Ian stated. Kelly Clarkson during an appearance on his daytime discuss show on Monday, February 24. "It is going to be very entertaining".

When conversing about their affiliation, Somerhalder insists that it was organic for them to enter the business enterprise alongside one another: "We like each individual other. We needed to get rid of ourselves about 800 situations, but that usually means we (are) brothers. We ended up not only in a television exhibit together for 8 yrs, but now, we've started a company with each other. It is really genuinely special. "