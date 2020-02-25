ian-somerhalder-&-‘tvd’-co-star-paul-wesley-are-going-into-enterprise-jointly!

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley – aka the Salvatore brothers – have commenced their individual business enterprise together!

The Vampire Diaries co-stars have remained near buddies and are now launching their own organization.

“We appreciate every other. We have wanted to eliminate every other about 800 times. But that means brothers,” Ian claimed on The Kelly Clarkson Present. “Not only had been we on a tv clearly show jointly for eight a long time, but now, we have began a enterprise together. It’s definitely particular.”

“The Salvatore boys, the Salvatore brothers have bourbon,” he unveiled to host Kelly Clarkson. “It’s going to be a large amount of pleasurable.”

Previously this 12 months, Ian and Paul gave supporters a tiny treat when the met up at the InStyle And Warner Brother‘s Golden Globes right after-occasion.