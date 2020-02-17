[ian-wright-slams-‘delusional’-unai-emery-after-former-arsenal-boss-criticised-attitude-of-gunners-players]

Ian Wright has labelled Unai Emery ‘delusional’ after the previous Arsenal manager claimed the club had been on a downward slope until finally he arrived.

The 48-year-aged was sacked at the end of November just after the Gunners went seven matches without a win and eight points adrift of the best 4.

getty Wright has labelled Emery ‘delusional’

Mikel Arteta was subsequently appointed as his successor and the previous Male Town no.2’s arrival has prompted an improvement, with the north London facet unbeaten in their very last seven games.

Earlier this week, Emery criticised the perspective of the Arsenal squad and spoke of his delight of his achievements at the club, these types of as ‘only finishing a single place off Tottenham’.

And Wright has suggested Emery is only attempting to place himself in the shop window as he lookups for a new job.

The former striker claimed on the Kelly & Wrighty demonstrate: “I was there yesterday, they ended up undertaking their press day, and you can sense it – you know what it is like, you know when there is a great atmosphere in and all over the club. You can really feel it.

Getty Images – Getty Emery was sacked by Arsenal subsequent an dreadful run of sort

“Under the outdated manager it was like a regime, it wasn’t extremely pleasurable, they did not know exactly where they had been likely, there wasn’t a lot of direction in what they have been executing. And when you listen to the estimates from Unai Emery… delusional comments if you question me.

“Yes [they got to Europa League final] but it was the worst effectiveness of any Arsenal group in a closing. Mainly because once again, whichever he claims, the gamers weren’t happy, there was not a vision or route, the communication was very poor.

“He can say no matter what he wants about how effectively he’s performed simply because he’s bought the ‘facts’ there but that workforce was likely nowhere. When you seem at his file, for him to come out and say things like that.

“This is the variance with Arsene Wenger, 21 decades, he doesn’t come out and keep stuff like that. He [Emery] was coming in as the person that was likely to steer us back again and absolutely everyone gave him the guidance.

“He was a gentleman when he was at the club, but to listen to him say all those matters is rather unfortunate to see. For me, he’s almost certainly looking for a new job, attempting to set himself again out there.

“Mikel Arteta has given Arsenal route and concentrate now and that’s what he [Emery] did not give us.”

He included: “At the close of the day, I’m all about Mikel and what Mikel is making an attempt to do because we’ve acquired draws, but there is definite enhancement. It’s far more crucial to communicate about Mikel than Unai now.”