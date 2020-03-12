IAS, IPS officers can now settle for items from international dignitaries as regulations are set to change

IAS officers of 2017 batch in Parliament (representational picture) | Photograph: Praveen Jain | ThePrint

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi govt has moved a proposal to plug a loophole in the existing support procedures for IAS, IPS and Indian International Service officers, by permitting them to accept presents from foreign dignitaries even though on formal obligation.

In its letter to the main secretaries of all states, dated 3 March, the Department of Staff and Education (DoPT) pointed out that “…there are no provisions below AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, with regard to receipt/retention of presents from international dignitaries by members of AIS (All India Solutions) staying a member of international delegation or otherwise”.

The letter, accessed by ThePrint, additional that the DoPT has resolved “with the acceptance of qualified authority to insert a new sub-rule (4) underneath Rule 11 of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968”.

The federal government has despatched the draft proposal for comments to all states, and mentioned if they do not situation any reply by the close of this month, it would be assumed that they have no objection to the proposal.

What the present rule states

Rule 11 of the All India Provider (Carry out) Procedures states that a member of the IAS, IPS or IFS can’t accept a reward with a monetary benefit of additional than Rs 25,000 from pals or relatives on weddings, anniversaries, funerals or religious instances without having reporting this receipt to the authorities.

The rule also states that no officer would be allowed to get a reward worthy of a lot more than Rs 5,000 regardless of the celebration with no informing the govt.

“Member of the service shall prevent accepting lavish hospitality or regular hospitality from folks getting official dealings with them or from industrial or professional companies or other organisations,” it further more states.

The proposed modification

In accordance to the proposed modification, notwithstanding anything currently described in the rule, “A member of support, currently being a member of the Indian delegation or normally, may perhaps get and keep presents from foreign dignitaries in accordance with the provisions of The Overseas Contribution (Acceptance or Retention of Gifts or Presentation) Rules, 2012, as amended from time to time.”

This will enable the exact same worth restrictions to use to presents from foreign dignitaries.

An official in the authorities stated items from international dignitaries were “an noticeable loophole” that could be exploited by officers to get items crossing the recommended limits.

“By bringing in international dignitaries explicitly to the policies, the governing administration is attempting to assure there is no scope for kickbacks or corruption in the sort of presents,” an formal, who did not wish to be named, advised ThePrint. “The move is in line with the government’s determination to curbing corruption.”

Last 12 months, ThePrint reported that the govt was preparing to amend the rules to assure that civil servants, like ministers, deposit the presents acquired by them in their official capability in an ‘uphaar sangrahalaya’ (reward museum).

Resources in the DoPT stated while the guidelines to this outcome have been framed already, the notification may possibly be issued someday this calendar year.

