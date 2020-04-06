IATA tells Modi that Indian airlines are at risk of gross termination due to coronavirus disease

India has been under pressure for 21 days since March 25 to curb the spread of the virus. Therefore, all domestic and international commercial flights have been suspended during this period.

PTI

latest update: March 27, 2020, 11:25 PM IST

Indian Airlines is currently at risk of impurity due to a disruption in air travel due to a disruption in the Coronavirus blockade that could reduce the Indian aviation industry by about 5.75 lakhs, IATA World Airlines told Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Said.

“IATA estimates that COVID-19 could lead to a 9% loss in passenger volume,” Alexander de Junik, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister on March 24. And $ 2.1 billion. Loss of basic passenger income for the Indian air transport market in 2020. “

India has been under pressure for 21 days since March 25 to curb the spread of the virus. Therefore, all domestic and international commercial flights have been suspended during this period.

“Disruption of air travel from COVID-19 could reduce about 575,000 jobs and $ 3.2 billion in GDP, which is supported by the Indian aviation industry,” Junik said in the letter.

IATA has about 300 airlines as its members, accounting for about 82 percent of global air traffic.

“Unless government action is taken now, economic recovery after the epidemic in India will be seriously hampered,” Juniyak said in a letter to the PTI.

India’s various airlines have already announced plans to cut costs because of a sharp drop in revenue due to the outbreak of the virus.

IndiGo has announced that its senior employees will be reduced by up to 25 percent. GoAir fired the migrant pilots, described the leave as unpaid, and said that all employees would be paid a reduced salary. Vistara said on Thursday that senior staff would be on paid leave for up to three days without pay.

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, India’s economic share of the air transport industry was estimated at $ 35 billion, supported by 6.2 million jobs and accounted for 1.5 percent of India’s gross domestic product.

However, COVID-19 pandemic has led to the “disappearance” of “unprecedented” air travel demand, Junik said.

“Planned aircraft carrying India are currently in danger of severe and immediate instability. Stopping the operation will have serious consequences. Aviation industry aid to the Indian economy will be lost if the aviation industry collapses,” Junik said. Stated.

It is not just the survival of airlines and related industries that is at stake, but also whether the “Safe, Efficient and Sustainable Commercial Air Transportation Safety System” will help to recover and recover after COVID-19 and recover trade, travel and, in fact. There is. In the letter, Juniyak noted that India’s own economy.

According to the union’s Ministry of Health, more than 720 people have been infected with the virus, and 17 have died from the new coronavirus in India, as they did on Friday.