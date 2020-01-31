IBM boss leaves after slow growth

divide

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty leaves the company after eight years in office, when the technology giant struggled to grow at the same pace as its competitors.

The announcement came on Thursday. The 62-year-old Rometty will step down on April 6. She will remain on board with IBM until the end of the year, which will mean a career of almost four decades at IBM overall.

Her successor will be Arvind Krishna, head of the IBM department for cloud and cognitive software. The new company president will be Jim Whitehurst, managing director of Red Hat, the open source software company that IBM bought last year for $ 33 billion.

Rometty is known as one of the best-known female tech CEOs in an area that is still predominantly male-dominated.

In 2012, she took over the CEO role at a difficult time for the company. The company’s sales declined for 22 consecutive quarters each year, and although they rose for three quarters, they began to decline after that.

Rometty was born in Chicago and rose to the ranks of IBM in the 1990s when she worked in the sales department. From there she shaped the company when she headed the integration of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC in 2002 as a consultant. IBM bought the company for $ 3.5 billion.

After announcing their departure, IBM shares rose 3 percent.

The appointment of Krishna underlines how much trust IBM has in the emerging cloud technology. The company had been lagging behind its rivals Amazon and Microsoft in this area, although Rometty had predicted that IBM would be a leader in this area. The acquisition of Red Hat, the largest in IBM’s 108-year history, should drive this direction.

IBM built its success on delivering technology to other companies. However, adapting to cloud computing or shifting the storage of data on large servers owned by a company to renting the storage space from service providers was slow.

IBM is currently the fifth largest public cloud infrastructure provider with a market share of less than 2 percent. This is the result of statistics from the research company Gartner Inc.

