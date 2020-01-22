IBM Policy Lab to ensure trusted technology

divide

With the new IBM Policy Lab, IBM wants to regulate the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in a way that is safe but does not affect the development of new technologies, reports say. The laboratory, which was launched in November, will give IBM space and time to develop a vision for the future of AI. The company wants to pursue a two-pronged approach: using innovations while ensuring that employees can trust what is happening.

The think tank will bring together executives from various fields – politics, science, civil society and technology. Ryan Hagemann, a former senior policy fellow at the International Center for Law and Economics, will chair the forum along with Jean-Marc Leclerc, currently vice president of the American Chamber of Commerce, on the European Union’s Digital Economy Committee. Leclerc is also the chair of the Software Alliance’s Policy Committee for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The Policy Lab is busy. It will publish studies on new innovations, offer bold political positions and help shape the future of the world. It will work to develop AI ethics that require risk management to be considered in terms of the harm that a product could cause. IBM said that risk assessments should be done and kept for certain periods of time.

Another goal of the IBM Policy Lab is to increase public confidence in AI technology, which will bring transparency, said IBM. Any AI in the marketplace that is involved in decision making should be able to provide context and explain those decisions, especially if the decisions could affect people.

The company wants to work with governments and set a range of frameworks and benchmarks. She also wants to ensure that there is no discrimination in features like facial recognition, which are criticized for their potential to misidentify people and become a tool for more disgraceful means.

IBM is not the only one considering how to regulate AI. The European Union is doing the same at the international level because it deals with the management of diplomatic relations.

