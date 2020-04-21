IBM seems to be taking a change in customer cost priorities, taking back the annual forecast due to Coronavirus

The company’s stock fell about 3.3 percent in post-market trading.



Reuters Bangalore

latest update: April 21, 2020, 8:32 AM IST

Arvind Krishna, the new CEO of Arvind Krishna, said that customers have changed their priorities towards capital savings in recent weeks due to COVID-19, and have been particularly hit by software sales.

Krishna said the long-distance shift would accelerate the flow of cloud services provided by IBM. The company’s hybrid cloud offers a combination of internal and external computer management for the customer.

Managers say most IBM customers are relatively comfortable with the disease, and the company continues to pay dividends.

The company posted quarterly earnings slightly below Wall Street expectations, but failed to hit profit targets as sales in the high-margin cloud computing business rose 19 percent.

“IBM has enough capital and cash flow to invest in its business and continue to pay dividends,” James Cavana, chief financial officer, told Reuters.

“We’ve done a lot of different stress tests on our business model. We’re running several scenarios about the uncertainty of the duration of the health crisis, but also the speed and speed of recovery around the world.”

“70% of IBM’s revenue comes from industry, which is expected to have a moderate or minimal impact on the spread of the virus, including health care and communications,” Kavanaveh said.

Big Blue is the first major US technology company to report periodic results for the period ending March 31, during which the economy was severely affected as the disease kept people at home. .

“Our close performance will ultimately be influenced by customer buying patterns in this economic environment,” Kavanagh said.

For several years, IBM has focused on playing in the cloud services industry, acquiring Linux Red Hat builders, and selling some heritage jobs.

Revenue from cloud trading, previously managed by IBM’s new chairman, Krishna, rose to $ 5.4 billion in the first quarter.

Krishna took over as CEO of Ginny Romiti in April, while Howard Boyle, the former chief technology officer of the US Federal Reserve, has been appointed the new head of IBM’s cloud business.

According to IBES data from Refinitiv, IBM’s total revenue in the reported quarter fell 3.4% to $ 17.57 billion, slightly below analysts’ estimates of $ 17.62 billion. With the exception of the impact of currency and the transfer of commercial institutions, the company has recorded marginal growth in revenue.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31 fell from $ 1.59 billion, or $ 1.78 a share, to $ 1.18 billion, or $ 1.31 a share, last year.

Based on the adjustment, the company earned $ 1.84 per share, higher than the estimated $ 1.80 per share.

