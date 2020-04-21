IBM slides after losing first quarter sales, pulling the 2020 guidelines

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Get Report stocks were clearly lower on Tuesday after the tech giant got its full-year earnings guide after weaker than expected first quarter sales.

IBM said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending March were $ 1.84 per share, down 18% from the same period last year but 4 cents earlier than consensus forecasts of Street. The group’s revenues, IBM said, declined 3.4% from last year to $ 17.57 billion, but this figure slightly lost analyst estimates by a tally of $ 17.62 billion. Quarterly operating profit margins also improved from 15% to 46.2%, IBM said.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the fiscal year, IBM said it would no longer maintain earnings forecasts for 2020, which had estimated non-GAAP earnings of at least $ 13.57 per share, but would eventually reevaluate its short-term future of current quarter.

“We experienced modest revenue growth in the first quarter … we entered a good position in the quarter with a boost from the end of last year,” CEO Arvind Krishna told investors in an ongoing Monday conference call. “However, in the past few weeks, we have seen a shift in customer priorities towards capital preservation. This has had a disproportionate impact on software (while) other parts of our business have maintained a modest pace. ”

“We are entering this stimulating environment from a relative position of strength.” He added. “Our customers are companies that manage the most essential processes in the world (and) our balance sheet is solid.”

“I believe that what we are going through today with the transition to remote work, automation, application modernization will accelerate the transition of our customers to the hybrid cloud,” said Krishna. “This gives me immense confidence in our future.”

IBM stocks were reported to be down 5.2% in pre-market trading on Tuesday to indicate a bell opening price of $ 114.16 each, a move that would have extended the drop since the beginning of the year until 15. % about.

Revenues from IBM’s cloud and cognitive software division, one of two new group reporting structures set up last year, increased 5.4% to $ 5.24 billion, while cloud revenues increased 19% to $ 5.4 billion from the 2019 Inc. Red Hat Linux acquisition

“While we are intrigued by the potential changes that the new management could implement, we choose to wait until we see evidence that IBM can organically grow the top line,” said BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman, who has a market rating with a target price of $ 135 on the stock.

“Given that we anticipate revenue growth from 1.5% to 2.0% in (calendar year 2021), based on easy comparisons and improvement in global GDP, we believe that our free cash flow multiple is reasonable, “he added. “In the longer term, we remain skeptical that IBM’s portfolio can sustain growth given our long-term vision of winds with GTS and systems.

“

.