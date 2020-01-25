IBO Champion Terri Harper is bidding on Brook’s win over DeLuca

RINGSIDE 25/01/2020

Terri Harper wants to achieve a life-changing victory against Eva Wahlstrom in the FlyDSA Arena on Saturday, February 8, when they compete against each other in a major battle for the super featherweight championships IBO and WBC, live at Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Harper (9-0, 5 KOs) started with a brilliant appearance under the Matchroom Boxing banner to outshine tough Brazilian Viviane Obenauf when she first defended her IBO crown on her 23rd birthday in November.

“Belter” admits the pressure she felt on her big matchroom debut may have made her play it safe at the Manchester Arena, but the undefeated Denaby star, the first female boxer in South Yorkshire, has promised to take him to her opponent next month.

“I feel like I was holding back a bit when I saw the top kick back,” said Harper. “I was under a lot of pressure to appear on my Matchroom debut and maybe play it a little too safely. In this fight I feel more adventurous, I know what Eva will bring and I will go out and show my skills. I am ready to show everyone what I can do.

“One of the main changes is that we immediately played sparrings, played a lot of rounds with different girls and trained twice a day next to Anthony Tomlinson, who is also on the bill. I now have my feet through the door and I’m ready for February 8, a date when I hope to be home as WBC World Champion. “

Wahlstrom (23-1-2, 3 KOs), a professional since 2010 and only lost to Irish sensation Katie Taylor, promises a career-defining fight for Harper. The 39-year-old Finn has held the WBC title since 2015 and defended the green and gold belt five times during her reign.

Led by Stefy Bull from his gym in Doncaster, Harper has passed every test of her career with flying colors since she started her career in 2017 after a successful time with amateurs. The 23-year-old believes that she has what it takes to overcome electoral currents, a clash of youth and experience.

“Eva is a solid opponent who has shared the ring with some great female boxers over a long career. She’s more experienced than me, but she’s almost 40 and I think it’s my time now to take the baton and go for the win. I feel like I have a long range and I’m not getting into a fight. We saw that she is open to this backhand, so we worked with it in the gym. I want to start my Ko series again!

“It is a 50:50 fight, but I feel like I have youth on my side. I am so hungry to win this and I have prepared for the best possible version of Eva Wahlstrom. I have 110% in this camp because I know that if I prepare properly, I can change my life on February 8. I have dreams of boxing in America and I see that as my next goal after winning this WBC title.

“All I see in this fight is that I dominate with my push and then stop it with my back hand. I just feel like it’s something she can’t handle.” I have the feeling that my fitness will decrease and the fight will be over in the middle to late rounds. “

Harper vs. Wahlstrom is part of a huge night of action in Sheffield.

Kell Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) wants to shake off the ring grate and let his name flow back into the mix to get a word title from 2020 when he spoke to Mark DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs) ) meets. Kid Galahad (26-1, 15 KOs) meets Claudio Marrero (24-3, 17 KOs) in a final eliminator for the featherweight IBF crown, Anthony Tomlinson (11-0, 6 KOs) meets Stewart Burt (13- 1 British Allen and Commonwealth welterweight eliminator Dave Allen (17-5-2, 14 KOs) longingly returns from the Brentwood super featherweight ring, Martin Joseph Ward, after eight months (23-1-2 , 11 KOs) returns, Sheffield super featherweight prospect Donte Dixon (2-0, 1 KO) returns, super middleweight John Docherty (7-0, 5 KO) continues his march towards a first title, Leeds Featherweight Hopey Price (2-0, 1-0) wants to go 3-0, and Sheffield Light-Heavyweight Callum Beardow (1-0) fights for the second time as a professional.