[‘Ibrox infant!’ Match-winner Ianis Hagi hails Rangers fans following Europa League comeback – with his famous dad viewing in the stands]

Ianis Hagi praised Rangers supporters and the awesome Ibrox environment following he guided the Scottish side to a exceptional comeback victory more than Braga in the Europa League.

Gers’ hopes of achieving the last-16 appeared to be in tatters following the Portuguese facet snatched a two-aim lead at Ibrox.

But with his father, Romanian football legend Gheorghe Hagi, watching from the stands, the 21-12 months-old attacker took the game by the horns to just about one-handedly rescue Rangers‘ European hopes.

Ianis Hagi sparked Rangers' comeback with a fantastic end

The on-mortgage Genk ace scored two times in the 2nd-50 percent and also performed a component in Joe Aribo’s equaliser, and his father was noticed cheering in the director’s box as the Scottish side battled again to gain three-two in the initial leg of their round of 32 tie.

Manager Steven Gerrard hailed the youngster’s effectiveness as he lived up to the family members name, and Hagi Jr mentioned he hoped he created his father happy.

“It was for evenings like this I joined Rangers,” stated the Romania international.

“My full family have been below, so it’s wonderful. It’s the very first time they came in this article and I’m definitely very pleased they had been in the stand.

“I’m genuinely joyful and I guess I built them proud.

“I’m just doing my task. Every single time I go on the subject I know what my occupation is. I have to guide, generate and rating. That is my position and it does not improve if we are profitable, getting rid of or drawing.

“It’s an essential victory but it is even now only the initial leg. Almost nothing is finished still, but we are confident we can rating around there and progress.”

Ibrox manager Gerrard was definitely delighted with his overall performance and praised the 21-12 months-old’s extraordinary expertise, self-confidence and audacity.

“Ianis is an outstanding expertise and that phase was built for him,” reported the supervisor.

“There was a large amount of stress on him, his father was in the crowd tonight for the first time at Ibrox.

“He’s received fight in him. It is not just expertise, it is fight. He wishes to earn.

Ianis Hagi celebrates his profitable objective for Rangers in the Europa League

“It was him who offered the magic and spark to get us back again into the video game. The 1st objective is excellent – to slash in on his left foot, which I feel is his weak a single but I’m nevertheless not guaranteed, was an exceptional complete.

“Then to have the audacity to try out the 2nd one particular from 30-odd yards out, to have the self confidence. We acquired a little bit of luck but sometimes in this match you have to make your possess luck and he absolutely deserved that.”