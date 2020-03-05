[icc-appeals-judges-to-rule-on-afghan-war-crimes-investigation]



March 5, 2020

By Stephanie van den Berg

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Worldwide Felony Court docket appeals judges will on Thursday rule irrespective of whether the ICC’s prosecutor can look into allegations of war crimes by U.S. and other forces in Afghanistan’s conflict, a case that has activated diplomatic retaliation by Washington.

A lower chamber at the ICC previous April rejected guide prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s request to open an formal inquiry into alleged atrocities by all events in the conflict which includes U.S. troops, Afghan government forces and Taliban militants.

The prosecutor has requested the appeals panel to overturn that selection. In their ruling, the judges mentioned they were blocking her ask for simply because the prospect of a successful prosecution was modest due to a deficiency of cooperation from Kabul and other “key states” including the United States.

A preliminary assessment of the conflict in Afghanistan has been ongoing at the ICC because 2006.

In response to the case, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration imposed vacation limits and other sanctions in opposition to ICC employees a year in the past.

Bensouda believes there are grounds to open an investigation into abuses fully commited in between 2003 and 2014, which include alleged mass killings of civilians by the Taliban, as very well as the alleged torture of prisoners by Afghan authorities and to a lesser extent by U.S. forces and the CIA.

U.S. forces and other foreign troops entered Afghanistan in 2001 just after the Sept. 11 al Qaeda assaults on the United States and overthrew the Taliban government, which experienced been safeguarding al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

In what has turn into the United States’ longest war, about 13,000 U.S. troops continue being in Afghanistan.

The United States and the Taliban signed an settlement on Saturday to withdraw thousands of U.S. troops nevertheless in the nation, but Washington carried out an air strike on Taliban fighters on Wednesday.

The ICC, which started functions in The Hague in 2002, is a court docket of past vacation resort for war crimes, genocide and crimes from humanity when dedicated by nationals of a signatory state, or if they took position on the territory of a person of its member states. Afghanistan is an ICC member the United States is not.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Jonathan Oatis)