ICC T20 World Cup: “Verma ji ki beti” is proud of Rohtak – cricket

Verma ji ki beti, the poster read, waiting to be picked up at the right moment. The entire household of Verma, along with the attendants of Shri Ram Narain Creek Club, watched and hoped their own Shafali would play a punch worthy of the finale.

That never happened.

Last month, Sanjeev and Parveen’s older daughters awakened the world with their striking skills. Thanks to its explosive punch, India comfortably sealed their maiden spot in the women’s final of the T20 World Cup. So the only answer was that the administration of the academy had agreed to broadcast the match on a giant screen in their indoor training ground.

The week before, the academy closed before the start of the new season from mid-March.

On Sunday, the academy opened its doors just for the occasion, so that students together can witness the latest Indian superstar, who has grown up among them, play the biggest match of her life.

The mood was solemn. Even Shafali’s younger sister Nancy, 7, came with a tricolor on her cheeks. Her father Sanjeev was in Melbourne, watching the match live, and Parveen had to deal with Nancy all by himself. Shafali’s cousins ​​and aunts also came. Shafali’s brother Sahil, also an intern at the academy, was sitting with his friends. One hundred people waited in great anticipation.

The beginning was vicious. Located in a short wrap, Shafali was first toppled by Australian opener Healy. The seizure was felt 10,000 km here at the academy.

“Lena chahiye thae wala. But koi nahi hota hai aisa,” commented Mohit Rathi, a Haryana U19 player. The others nodded. It was too early and India was very much in the game.

What happened afterwards, he recalled one ICC World Cup final in 2003, where Australia ground India under the guidance of Sourav Ganguly. Healy took full advantage of the rebound and went on to make 75 runs, only 39 balls with seven fours and five sixes. Each time Healy’s punched kicks sent the ball high, the collective exclamation of “catch, catch” would echo throughout the object and end with a sigh of despair. While Healy and his opener Beth Mooney added a 100-run lead for the opening catch, the excitement somehow subsided.

‘Humhare ladkiya bhi maar sakti hai. The hokakta hai romance match, “Sanjay Budhwar, a former Haryana player and Shafali coach, is not ready to give up so quickly.

The target is finally set at 185.

The 15-minute break felt like a long time ago. There were small crowds among the students and they all had only one question. “Can Shafali show what is best when it matters most?”

“Shafali can hit just like these Australians,” said Divya, a leg spinner with the Haryana U-19 team. “Our prayers are for India to win by any means.”

Shafali came in with fellow opener Smriti Mandhana, and she left, coming out against Megan Schutt with the ball. He briefly missed the border, but the crowd was happy. Shafali went to do what she does best – covering the ball. It didn’t last long. Two balls later, Shafali was caught behind trying to squeeze the ball. Silence descended inside the training center.

As the Indian machine guns returned to the pavilion one after the other, the same crowd that cheered loudly turned the stone. Shafali’s mother Parveen couldn’t hold back her tears after the last hall fell.

“Jo mere beti ne kiya, mujhe garv hai. Har ne baad hi jitna sought after jata hai (I’m proud of your daughter. You only learn to win after you lose),” she said.

Ashwani Kumar, founder of the academy, agreed.

“After India reached the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, our academy has noticed an increase in the number of girls trainees,” he said. “We hope the same this time.”

