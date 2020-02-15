[ICC Women’s World Cup T20: a look at the most unforgettable moments | Cricket News]

%MINIFYHTML2eedbb7e5a4b17cb03c57227b1aa686111%

Katherine Brunt shattered New Zealand's first order in 2009



Be it the three wickets of Katherine Brunt in the victory of England in 2009 or Stafanie Taylor shining for the West Indies in 2016, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has given cricket fans a lot of good memories to savor.

Having spent 11 years since the inaugural tournament in England, we have witnessed a lot of emotions and spills, but a few moments stand out above the rest …

2009 – Brunt’s brilliance in Lord & # 39; s

There will be few better memories of the T20 Women’s World Cup for fans of England than those of the 2009 inaugural tournament, and what better way to leave your mark on the world stage than raising the trophy at home?

England and New Zealand played the inaugural final of the T20 Women’s World Cup in Lord & # 39; s, with the host nation playing the White Ferns for 85 thanks to Brunt’s opening spell of 3-6.

England shined from start to finish, with Claire Taylor receiving the Series Player award, while Holly Colvin finished with nine wickets, the top in the tournament.

Colvin and Taylor joined Charlotte Edwards, Sarah Taylor and Laura Marsh on the ICC Tournament Team.

2010 – Perry’s boot seals the maiden’s glory

As the T20 Women’s World Cup finals progress, there will never be a time like Australia’s victory on the last ball in 2010.

Australia began its unprecedented career in the success of the World Cup 10 years ago when it beat New Zealand by three races in Barbados – but if it hadn’t been for Ellyse Perry’s right foot, it could have been a very different story.

Sophie Devine was on strike with New Zealand needing five to win from the final ball and launched a powerful boost to the limit since the delivery of Perry.

But the australian – who also played in a soccer World Cup for his country – Somehow he managed to get his right foot and divert the ball in half to grant a single and lead his team to his first victory in the Women’s World Cup T20.

Ellyse Perry made a vital intervention with her boot in 2010

The tournament also saw Deandra Dottin of the West Indies score the first women’s T20I, 112 not against South Africa, with the 38 balls necessary for three figures to remain the fastest in WT20I.

2012 – Cameron shines while Australia takes the second title

There was a familiar feeling in 2012, as Australia achieved a narrow victory, beating England in the final by four races in Sri Lanka.

Jess Cameron shined with 45 wins in Colombo, while Julie Hunter impressed by taking 11 wickets in the tournament.

The highest individual score was in the English Sarah Taylor with 65 no against the eventual champions in the group stage, while Dottin was once again decisive on the West Indies route to the semifinals, reaching 58 undefeated in the victory over New Zealand.

2014 – Bangladesh breaks the mold

It was a case of déjà vu in 2014, as Australia celebrated its third consecutive T20 World Cup title with a six-win victory over England, but the tournament in Bangladesh had much more to offer than more than delight for the yellow .

The hosts could not advance beyond the group stage, but their first victory in the debut was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the tournament, the Romanian side Ahmed beat Sri Lanka by three races at Sylhet.

Romanian Ahmed helped Bangaldesh to a famous victory

It was the Romanian captain who performed a performance of Player of the game, hitting 41 of 34 balls, a feat that she and her country will be eager to recreate in Australia this month.

2016 – The West Indies are the winners!

The 2016 T20 Women’s World Cup was unique as the Australian domain broke down and a new world champion emerged.

Having lost the semifinal on three previous occasions, the West Indies finally broke their curse by doing the masterpiece in Kolkata, the game that changed the narrative about the female T20 cricket.

Stafanie Taylor’s team secured their inaugural world title in an impressive way: beating Australia’s reigning champions was one thing, but chasing 149 races to win the game by eight wickets was really something else.

Stafanie Taylor radiates after lifting the T20 World Cup title

The tournament will live in the memory of supporters and West Indies players alike, with several names that write their names in the history books on the world stage.

Captain Taylor broke a tournament record by scoring 246 races, while Anisa Mohammed became the first player, male or female, to take 100 T20I wickets.

2018 – Perry rewrites the story with the final performance

In 2018, Australia returned to the top, and they made sure to secure their fourth T20 Women’s World Cup title impressively.

The most memorable thing can be the performance of the Ashleigh Gardner party player in the final eight wicket victory over England, the all-terrain scored 33 races and took three wickets, but once again, the Meg Lanning team was full of outstanding artists .

Ellyse Perry took her 100th place of T20I in the last World Cup

Alyssa Healy surprised Ireland with her half-century of 21 balls in the group stages, while Perry was as instrumental as ever, as she became the first Australian, male or female, to take 100 T20I wickets when she caught Nat Sciver lbw in the end.

What about 2020?

If the 2020 edition looks like the last six tournaments, then the world will surely meet a cookie.

With Thailand making its debut on the world stage, teenage debutants looking to have an impact and the prospect of a world record crowd for a women’s sporting event that will be broken at the MCG on March 8, this year’s tournament has all the Advantages of being the best one yet.

This article first appeared on the official website of the T20 World Cup of the International Cricket Council.

