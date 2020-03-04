ice-arrests-gentleman-accused-of-raping-intoxicated-girl-in-close-proximity-to-faneuil-corridor

A guy accused of choosing up an intoxicated female near Faneuil Corridor in December and raping her has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officials stated Wednesday.

Alois Mutare, 42, is now in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings ahead of a federal immigration decide, a assertion from an ICE spokesman mentioned. ICE claimed Mutare is a citizen of Zimbabwe. Courtroom records showed a Worcester address for the person.

Mutare was indicted past thirty day period on a charge of rape and 5 counts of larceny for allegedly selecting up the female on the night of Dec. 21 right after she had been consuming at bars near Faneuil Corridor and although Mutare claimed he was on a break in between Postmates food stuff deliveries.

The girl instructed police she did not keep in mind acquiring into Mutare’s motor vehicle but remembers a guy hovering more than her in a motor vehicle at some place. Mutare allegedly raped the 25-calendar year-old woman, and at one particular point the girl crawled out of the car’s backseat before re-moving into, video clip surveillance confirmed.

Todd Lyons, ICE Boston’s performing industry office director for enforcement and removal functions, recommended the arrest even though condemning “sanctuary polices.”

“This arrest is a further sign of the risk that sanctuary insurance policies pose to our communities,” Lyons claimed in a assertion. “ERO Boston will proceed to arrest general public basic safety threats that are produced back to the communities, but we keep on being dedicated to doing the job with our community regulation enforcement partners to keep the Commonwealth harmless.”

Mutare was lawfully admitted to the United States in 1999 as a nonimmigrant but unsuccessful to depart in accordance with his phrases of entry, ICE stated.

Boston law enforcement originally arrested Mutare on Dec. 28 when they allegedly caught him in his car in the vicinity of Faneuil Hall the adhering to weekend, Mutare denied owning intercourse but instructed law enforcement, “If I will need intercourse, it’s easy to question, you can inquire for sexual intercourse and get sex if you want,” according to prosecutors’ filings.

Boston Decide Lisa Medeiros produced Mutare last 7 days on a $25,000 cash surety, according to court data, and purchased Mutare to surrender his passport, continue being in Massachusetts but keep out of Boston and chorus from supplying journey-sharing expert services.

Postmates did not reply to a ask for for remark if Mutare labored for the corporation as he claimed. Lyft reported Mutare has not delivered rides to shoppers given that he unsuccessful a track record look at in 2017.