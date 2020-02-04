Ice Cube Why storytelling is the highest level of rapping

Ice Cube is no stranger to telling stories with its texts. The legendary South Central, Los Angeles MC, is responsible for one of the most popular stories from rap: “It was a good day” and for Eazy-E’s breakout anthem “Boyz-n-the-Hood”. Both albums come from Cube Solo and Gruppe, often have songs that follow storylines and narratives.

In the latest episode of People’s Party With Talib Kweli, Ice Cube shows how important the art of storytelling is to him. Kweli, who describes Ice Cube as the one rapper who “may have the most cultural currency in anyone I have ever met in my life”, searches for 90 minutes in Cube’s brain. The discussion covers the Mughal’s acting career, the Big 3 Basketball League, his conversation with Angela Davis, and more. Around midnight, Talib brings Ice Cube to write “Boyz-n-the-Hood” for Eazy-E.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBsEyfALueo (/ embed)

“I did it for a group called H.B.O. written – Home Boys Only, ”explains Cube. “You weren’t in New York – Queens, I think. The lyrics were just … strange to them. They said you speak another language. And it was me, you know? It was the shit we’re talking about. So they didn’t understand what I was talking about and rejected it. And then (Dr.) Dre convinced Eazy to do it. ”

“Did you know it would be the name and inspiration for this film?” Asks Kweli, referring to the 1991 John Singleton film, Boyz N The Hood. “It’s written in a cinematic way.”

Cube then explains that rappers like Ice-T, Schoolly D, Sick Rick and KRS-One took inspiration from the original song. “Yeah man, it was in the nature of (Ice-T’s)” 6 “N The Mornin”, which was (Schoolly D’s) “PSK”. And so it was in the sense of telling a story. We were all fans of Slick Rick and fans of KRS who know that “wa da da da, wa da da dang”. I mean, this story is just crazy. These were my favorite cats at the time. And so I wanted to figure it out what I knew about everything in the neighborhood. That’s how it came out in “Boyz-N-Da-Hood”.

Kweli then speaks when Slick Rick’s name was recently announced on Twitter after XXL magazine asked its followers about the best storytellers of hip-hop. “We all see Slick Rick as a great storyteller,” says Kweli to one of his rap heroes, “but you can’t have this conversation without mentioning Ice Cube.” The Black Star MC mentions how many tweets the pen game praised from O. ‘Shea Jackson.

“I have always put story rhymes in the foreground,” says Cube Kweli. He adds: “A rap is a rap, a rhyme is a rhyme, a riddle is a riddle. But guiding someone through a story in a masterful and flawless way is the most important thing for me – the most important thing in the game. And the reason why Slick Rick is the best for me is because of the delivery. Presentation, changing the voice and styles. I got dope rhymes and I could deliver them, but his were almost like turning a page in the book. For me it is the best for these reasons. And (Doug E. Fresh & Slick Ricks) “La Di Da Di” is like I mean, it’s not a singular story – but damn it, nobody can “La Di Da Di” fade to this day. ”

Kweli agrees and challenged himself to be a storyteller. “I agree with you. I agree that it is the top shelf,” he says to his guest. Cube continues: “It doesn’t even have to be a hit. It doesn’t even have to be something like people. But as an MC, you know when you deliver the perfect story and have it spelled out correctly, and you get the most satisfaction with the recordings – whether you like it or not. ”

Talib Kweli points out that Ice Cube studied architecture. “It feels like watching someone build an architectural building.” Cube responds with a smile. “I have rhymes (where) I go after it; I go after this setting. I think that’s what it’s about at the end of the day. “What can you say in a rhyme that can help my mind?” For me, the best songs do that, the greatest songs for me. But I try that most of the time. Not all the time – because I think rapping should be fun too. And I think it should be the good, the bad and the ugly of culture. Why not? Put it out there. No one is exempt from my records – blacks, whites, Mexicans, Asians – all. (Laughs) Every pencil has to be sharpened. Say it like that. Even mine; I even talk about myself. I think that’s the way to do it. A real MC does that. ”

Elsewhere in the discussion, Ice Cube recalls an on-stage engagement with rapper King Sun that Talib Kweli witnessed in the 1990s. He also goes into the founding of Westside Connection and praises the work of Chuck D and Public Enemy as a primary influence on him and N.W.A.

