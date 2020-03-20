Ice Cube’s Significant3 Basketball League Planning Quarantined April Tournament

A basketball with the Significant3 logo on it for the duration of the Massive3 championship match. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire by using Getty)

Yesterday, according to Axios Sports, was the initial time because the MLB strike in 1994 when there ended up no MLB, NBA, NHL or NFL games for at minimum seven consecutive days.

In 1994, we went 23 straight days devoid of all those sports activities ahead of the NFL broke the streak on September 4.

When it appears just about particular we’ll break that record this yr, there is 1 league that will be performing its finest to cushion the blow by staging an party in April.

In accordance to Yahoo Sports, Ice Cube’s Major3 basketball league will maintain a quarantined, actuality exhibit-fashion three-on-three tournament in April that will be broadcast on television and supply millions of dollars in prize dollars.

The Major3 gamers in the match — about 16 to 22 — will all have tested unfavorable for the coronavirus and been quarantined in Los Angeles in a significant household offered by the league prior to the tourney. To assure every person is in participating in form, a basketball courtroom and practice facility will be created on site.

If a participant breaks quarantine at any place all through the match, , he will be removed and taken off from the premises, resources instructed Yahoo.

“As extended as we can shield the gamers, which we will do by way of good testing and quarantine, Ice dice and I sense we can give lovers some risk-free, entertaining brand of basketball to get everyone by way of this pandemic,” Massive3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz explained to Yahoo. “Cube and I have been in the leisure small business for 30 yrs. This is our occupation. People today want to be entertained with all we’re heading through and enjoy our sports. We think this will aid.”

Regardless of whether the match transpires or not, the Big3’s 2020 season is nevertheless scheduled to kick off on June 20 in Memphis.

